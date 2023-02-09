Video: Deebo Samuel Shares Wild Story About Being Coached By Kyle Shanahan

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers has blossomed into one of the league's premier threats on the ground and in the air. His ascent has come under the watch of Kyle Shanahan, who's coached the Niners over the lifespan of Samuel's career.

Samuel and Shanahan have enjoyed success together, but not always in amiable fashion.

Speaking with Kevin Clark of The Ringer this week, Samuel told an amusing story of how he'd deal with Shanahan's aggressive feedback during his rookie season.

"My rookie year was rough," Samuel began. "My rookie year was real. I used to go to practice with dark shields on my helmet just so he couldn't see my eyes because I was cussing him out in my helmet. Kyle don't play when it comes to receivers. He coached us harder than anyone else on the field."

Samuel's tinted helmet was a clever way of working around Shanahan's abrasive feedback, and perhaps foreshadowed the colored visor he'll wear at times during games.

Despite cursing out his coach during practice, Samuel made it clear he has deep respect for Shanahan.

Elsewhere in his interview, Samuel pointed out Kyle's passion for detailed strategy. This approach, Samuel said, has helped his development immensely.

"It's the small things that will lose you the game," he said. "Kyle is real huge on details. Being decisive, working the huddle right, hearing everything. Every single word in the huddle, when you think it don't matter, it matters."