The Ben Affleck memes caused tension between him and J-Lo, seat-filler reveals

Since the weekend, memes on the internet have poked fun at Ben Affleck for appearing less than thrilled to be at the Grammy Awards ceremony.

However, an attendant at the show claimed she knows what really went down between him and Jennifer Lopez .

In a TikTok video uploaded by the account @almostanna, who was a seat filler at the award ceremony, she said she saw Affleck discover that he had gone viral in real-time.

She also noted that JLo realised her husband had achieved online notoriety once again as she was scrolling through her phone at the show.

"I sat next to Ben Affleck at the Grammys. Me and my seat filler friend Jake and Ben Affleck was right there," she said at the beginning of the video.

She also said that she was sitting next to the couple for a "good bit," and it was her favourite seat because it was also directly in front of Beyoncé.

"I was just so lucky to be next to them! The whole time they were cute and s***," she said before getting into the nitty-gritty about how the couple found out about the viral moment.

"JLo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like, 'Oh my God, honey, look at this meme circulating about you!' And he was like, 'Oh God, this again.' Like he knew during the performance that he was a meme!" she said.

She added: "Like he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression! Like, I love how unbothered that is!"

The content creator also said they were "super lovey-dovey."

In another part of the clip, she also shared a funny moment about the couple when Affleck tried to help Lopez with her dress.

"Also they left early and Ben took the skirt of her dress and lifted it up too much! And JLo was like, 'Honey!' It was really silly."

this is prob the funniest story i have it was so silly.

The pair were also s potted having a bit of a tense exchange during the award ceremony, with a lip reader commissioned by the DailyMail decoding what they said.

"Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated."

And Affleck apparently replied with: "I might."

Regardless, Lopez still seemed to have enjoyed the event with Affleck as she took to Instagram to share a video of them being affectionate, captioning the post: "Always the best time with my love, my husband."

