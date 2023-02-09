AEW's Paul Wight hoping to return to action in March

The former Big Show got his knee replaced last August.

AEW

Paul Wight said that he hopes to return to the rings of AEW in March after undergoing knee replacement surgery.

Talking to UK news outlet Metro , the 51-year-old said he's had "a couple of injury setbacks" that included the knee replacement last August.

"That knee was bad for 12 years, so it could’ve gone any day. It’s like kind of like that tire on your car that you know you should change but keep driving anyway. But, we’re good now, and hopefully we’ll be back in the ring in March. Everything’s on schedule, so we’re looking good," he said.

Wight has been a presence as a commentator on AEW Dark: Elevation in addition to his role as special advisor for AEW's community outreach division.

After decades in WWE, Wight signed a long-term deal with AEW in February 2021. While not expected to be a full-time wrestler, he has wrestled just four times since then, last competing on an episode of Elevation in March 2022.