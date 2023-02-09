Open in App
Nottoway County, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Three Nottoway schools under lockdown after threat to middle school

By Delaney Murray,

8 days ago

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three Nottoway schools were placed under lockdown as police investigated a threat to the middle school on Thursday.

Around noon on Thursday, Feb. 9, Nottoway County Public Schools posted on Facebook that Nottoway Intermediate, Nottoway Middle, and Nottoway High Schools were all on lockdown due to a threat received at Nottoway Middle School.  All the schools are housed in the same complex.

38-year-old son of Virginia commonwealth’s attorney arrested, charged with having sex with a child

No one was allowed in or out of the schools at the complex during the lockdown.

Nottoway Schools also said the threat was also investigated by Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police, and the school system.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., Nottoway County Public Schools shared that the lockdown had been the result of an SMS message that was sent to a student from someone saying that they were coming to “shoot up” the school and that they were “otw” (on the way).

The buildings were searched for any weapons or explosive powders. Nothing was found and the schools were cleared.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and search for the origin of the threatening messages.

“We are thankful that our students notified school administration,” a statement from Nottoway County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tameshia Grimes reads. “As always, we remind and encourage our Nottoway community to say something when they see something. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we were on lockdown to ensure a safe environment for our staff and students.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

