Kevin Durant Fires Back At Kendrick Perkins On Instagram: "N****s Like Perk Make A Living Lying"

By Orlando Silva,

8 days ago

Kevin Durant didn't appreciate Kendrick Perkins' comments and blasted him on Instagram.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins have a long history together, from being teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder to cutting ties in recent times, starting a beef that hasn't ended after two or three years.

These two don't hesitate to take shots at one another, and things can get really intense between them. For instance, they went at it again today after the Phoenix Suns traded for Durant and created a terrific superteam.

This is definitely a big story, and Perk, as an analyst, has to talk about it, but more often than not, his words are met with rolled eyes, especially from Durant . Following the Brooklyn Nets' fallout, many people criticized the team for losing a big opportunity with Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Kevin Durant Slams Kendrick Perkins On Instagram

After Ethan Thomas shared Fadeaway World's graphic on Instagram, blasting the Nets for their bad management when it came to Durant and Irving, Kendrick Perkins had a different opinion, calling out KD and Kai.

"I respectfully disagree!!!! Player empowerment? KD and Kyrie made all the decisions and over there," Perkins commented.

Credit: Ballislife

This comment didn't sit well with Durant, who fired back at his former teammate, calling him a professional liar.

"Nigg*s like perk make a living lying. Have some honor homie," the 2x NBA champion replied.

There's no love between these two, and this was the perfect confirmation. Perkins was always a big critic of Kyrie Irving, which started his beef with Durant a couple of years ago. The former center even teared up on live TV while addressing his old friendship with KD, who had no mercy against him.

Now, Durant is set to start a new chapter in his career with the overpowered Phoenix Suns. This appears to be a good situation for him, but the Suns have failed time and time again to win it all. Perhaps the addition of KD is the last step for them, but time will tell how this trade fares for the Arizonian team.

