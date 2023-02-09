Girls basketball: Top-seed Reno on a roll season winds down; Bishop Manogue in second

Reno has clinched the top seed for the North 5A Regional

The North 5A quarterfinals are Wednesday at higher seeds.

Semifinals are Friday and the championship is at 4 p.m. Saturday at Spanish Springs

Reno has rolled through the regular season, clinching first place, and will be the top seed for the North 5A Regional girls basketball playoffs next week.

The North 5A Regional begins Monday with the No. 9 seed playing at the No. 8 seed. Galena is the No. 8 seed and will host Carson on Monday. That game could move to an earlier time to accommodate a possible Carson-Galena boys game there later Monday.

That girls winner will advance to the quarterfinals, hosted by the higher seeds at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Those winners will play at the higher seeds in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The girls North 5A Championship is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb . 18 at Spanish Springs.

The Huskies are 15-0 in league and have not lost since Dec. 27, a one-point setback to Fernley.

Reno's closest margin in its 14-game wining streak was a 12-point win over Manogue, 56-44, on Jan. 24.

Senior Adia Walker leads the league in scoring at 18.0 points per game, She went over the 1,000-points-scored mark in her three seasons last week.

The defending champion Miners (13-3) are without junior Jaileen Yarrow, their leading scorer, who suffered a knee injury two weeks ago and is out for the season. Junior Milasarai Tau has been solid for the Miners as has freshman Taua Puloka.

The biggest intrigue remaining is the for the No. 4-5 spots. McQueen is currently in fourth, but plays at Reno on Friday. Spanish Springs is in fifth and hosts Reed.

If Spanish Springs win and McQueen loses, the Cougars would move into fourth and get to host a quarterfinal playoff game on Wednesday. Regardless of how that turns out, they will play each other on Wednesday in a quarterfinal.

In Wednesdays quarterfinals, the Carson-Galena winner will play at Reno at 6:30 p.m. Also on Wednesday, the No. 5 seed will play at the No. 4 seed, the No. 7 seed Damonte Ranch will play at No. 2 seed Manogue and No. 6 Reed will be at Douglas.

Girls North 5A standings

League, overall (through Feb. 8)

Reno: 15-0, 21-5

Bishop Manogue: 13-3, 15-8

Douglas: 10-5, 12-10

McQueen: 9-6, 15-10

Spanish Springs: 8-7, 10-15

Reed: 7-8, 10-12

Damonte Ranch: 4-11, 7-16

Galena: 2-13, 6-19

Carson: 0-15, 1-17

Boys North 5A standings

League, overall (through Feb. 8)

Spanish Springs: 13-2, 17-7

Reno: 12-3, 20-3

Bishop Manogue: 12-4, 15-11

Douglas: 10-5, 14-10

Damonte Ranch: 6-9, 11-14

McQueen: 6-9, 11-11

Reed: 5-10, 8-14

Galena: 2-13, 7-17

Carson: 2-13, 5-17

Upcoming games

5A Friday (girls at 5:15 p.m. boys at 7 p.m.): Reed at Spanish Springs, McQueen at Reno, Damonte at Galena, Carson at Douglas.

(girls at 5:15 p.m. boys at 7 p.m.): Reed at Spanish Springs, McQueen at Reno, Damonte at Galena, Carson at Douglas. 3A Friday (girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.): Sparks at North Valleys, South Tahoe at Truckee, Elko at Fallon.

(girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.): Sparks at North Valleys, South Tahoe at Truckee, Elko at Fallon. 2A Friday (girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.): Silver Stage at Incline, Yerington at Incline.

(girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30 p.m.): Silver Stage at Incline, Yerington at Incline. 3A Saturday (girls at 1 p.m., boys at 2:30 p.m.): Elko at Lowry, Dayton at Fernley, Spring Creek at Fallon, North Valleys at Hug.

(girls at 1 p.m., boys at 2:30 p.m.): Elko at Lowry, Dayton at Fernley, Spring Creek at Fallon, North Valleys at Hug. 2A Saturday (girls at 12:30 p.m. boys at 2 p.m.): Incline at Silver Stage; (girls at 2 p.m., boys 3:30 p.m.): Battle Mountain at North Tahoe.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Girls basketball: Top-seed Reno on a roll season winds down; Bishop Manogue in second