Be a Better Cryptid Hunter by Utilizing These Psychological Principles

Human fallibility is one of the biggest hurdles in the pursuit of cryptozoology but being aware of the psychological foundations at play can help those in search of cryptids should they ever be lucky enough to come face to face with one in the wild. A TikToker breaks down and explains many reasons that contribute to lesser than ideal eye witness accounts of creatures such as bigfoot.

Humans are notoriously bad at observing the world around us and often miss important details that happen right in front of us. One famous study on this is known as the Invisible Gorilla Experiment, which asked participants to watch a video that showed a small group of people passing a basketball. They are tasked to count the number of times people in white shirts pass the ball, a seemingly simple task. After viewing the video the participants were asked two questions; the first was how many times the ball was passed (as expected) but the second was “Did you see the gorilla?”

Halfway through the video a person in a gorilla costume walks into the middle of the frame, beats his fists on his chest, and then walks back off screen. Every time the experiment is done about half the participants are baffled to find out there was a gorilla in the video at all. Failure to detect anomalies when tasked with observing something else indicates that the relationship between what is in one’s visual field and what one actually perceives is largely dictated by attention rather than eyesight. This is referred to as inattentional blindness and can be observed in several other studies.

This inattentional blindness can be magnified in a stressful or otherwise heightened emotional state such as fear. This can be seen in something called Weapons Focus Effect where the victim of a violent crime is able to recall details of the weapon better than the crime itself or the person committing it.

This same effect can be seen in some witness testimony from cryptid encounters, leaving people able to describe one or two things with hyper focused detail but only vague ideas on the rest of the interaction.

Another hurdle with eyewitness testimony is that human memory is extremely fallible, so much so that we can be influenced to remember things that did not happen. Memory recall doesn’t work like watching a recording of the event, the brain attempts to reconstruct what happened versus what was actually seen. In this sense the brain does something similar to re-writing over the memory with an update - and each update can alter in slight ways until the memory is quite different than how it began.

Awareness of these all too human fallibilities can be the first step in overcoming them, hopefully leading to witness reports that can help us locate creatures such as bigfoot .

