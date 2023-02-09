Man found unconscious in tree in north Ga. dies from his injuries

A man found unconscious in a tree in Habersham County earlier this week has died.

Leonard Highsmith, 74, was cutting a tree at a vacant property on Montego Bay in Clarkesville on Monday. Deputies found him unconscious 20 feet up in the tree near Woodville Elementary School.

Habersham County Coroner Kasey McEntire says Leonard Highsmith, 74, died on Tuesday at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

The coroner ruled Highsmith’s death an accident, saying he died from complications of a serious leg injury he suffered.

Deputies did not comment on how long it took to get Highsmith out of the tree, but said they had to call for a helicopter because of an “extended extrication time.”

