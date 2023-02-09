Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills

(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights.

Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners.

House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections of law to eliminate the state’s pistol purchase permit.

“Prosecutions for offenses committed before the effective date of this act are not abated or affected by this act, and the statutes that would be applicable but for this act remain applicable to those prosecutions,” the bill reads. “This act is effective when it becomes law and applies to pistols sold, given away, transferred, purchased, or received on or after that date.”

HB50 is sponsored by Republican Reps. Allen Chesser of Nash County, Destin Hall of Caldwell County, Kyle Hall of Stokes County, and Jason Sane of Lincoln County. SB40 is sponsored by Republican Sens. Danny Britt of Robeson County, Warren Daniel of Burke County, and Jim Perry of Lenoir County.

HB50 is in the House Judiciary 3 Committee, while SB40 is in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

House Bill 56 would create a tax exemption for equipment used to safely store firearms.

“A taxpayer who purchases, at retail, equipment exempt from taxation … is allowed a credit against the tax imposed by this Part equal to the lesser of the cost of the equipment paid during the taxable year or $500,” the bill reads.

The exemption would apply to devices installed on firearms to render them inoperable, or items including “a gun safe, gun case, lockbox, or other device that is designed, in light of materials used, to prevent access to a firearm by any means other than a key, a combination, biometric data, or other similar means.”

The exemption would not apply to glass-faced cabinets or other firearms displays. Primary sponsors of the bill include three Republicans and a Democrat: Rep. Erin Pare, R-Wake County; Rep. John Bell IV, R-Wayne; Rep. Jay Adams, R-Catawba; and Rep. Allison Dahle, D-Wake.

HB56 cleared the House Judiciary 2 Committee on Wednesday and is now in the House Committee on Finance.

House Bill 53 would prohibit gun owners from leaving a firearm in an unattended vehicle unless the vehicle is locked and the firearm is secured.

The bill would require vehicles with firearms to be locked, and “the firearm … either secured with a trigger lock or other safety device designed to prevent an unauthorized user from operating the firearm or in a locked container.”

Violators could face a Class 2 misdemeanor, which carries up to 60 days in jail and maximum fine of $1,000. It would take effect on Dec. 1, if approved. HB53 is sponsored by Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham, along with about two dozen Democratic co-sponsors; it is in the House Judiciary 2 Committee.

House Bill 36 , sponsored by Rep. Jarrod Lowery, R-Robeson, would add qualified probation and parole officers to those who qualify for a concealed handgun permit without additional firearms safety and training. HB36, which has 10 co-sponsors, cleared the House Judiciary 2 Committee on Thursday and is now in the Committee on Rules, Calendar, and Operations of the House.

House Bill 72 , a bipartisan bill that mirrors Senate Bill 67 , would create a Firearm Safe Storage Awareness Initiative “to educate the public about the importance of the safe storage of firearms and to facilitate the distribution of gun locks.”

HB72 states “it is the intent of the General Assembly to appropriate funds during the 2023-24 fiscal year to be used to cover costs incurred from implementing” the initiative, though there currently is no cost estimate.

Primary sponsors in the House include Republican Reps. Carson Smith of Onslow, Donna McDowell White of Johnston County, Kristin Baker of Cabarrus County, and Democrat Rep. Ashton Clemmons of Guilford County. Primary Senate sponsors include Republican Sens. Britt, Perry, and Bobby Hanig of Currituck County.

HB72 was referred to the House Judiciary 2 Committee, while SB67 is in the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate.