The Hockey News

Maple Leafs Sign Conor Timmins to Two-Year Extension

By Mike Stephens,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHOth_0ki4mf9B00

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Conor Timmins to a two-year contract extension.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mi8V5_0ki4mf9B00

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs took care of some important internal business on Thursday following the all-star break, agreeing to terms with defenseman Conor Timmins on a two-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $1.1 million.

The deal is a deserving one for Timmins, who came over to Toronto from the Arizona Coyotes early in the season and has since racked up one goal and 11 assists for 12 points in 18 games with his new club while logging just under 16 minutes in nightly ice time.

Timmins was clearly in need of a fresh start after playing in just six games last season due to injury. The Maple Leafs gave him just that, allowing him to slowly integrate himself into their lineup while also putting him in a position to succeed.

Still just 24 years old, Timmins will only continue to improve under the watchful eye of the Maple Leafs' development staff and could be a nice bargain as a right-shot defender making a mere $1.1 million if he does take those next steps.

With Justin Holl set to hit free agency this summer, it appears as if there is an open spot on Toronto's right side that Timmins, with his shiny new deal, is ready to fill.

