22 Comfortable Wedding Shoes That You Won’t Have to Kick Off Mid-Reception

Finding the right pair of comfortable wedding shoes is tough. While comfort is definitely a priority, nailing down options that are also trendy (and actually go with your dress) requires some extra digging.

What to Look For in Comfortable Wedding Shoes

The ideal pair of wedding shoes comes down to a few key things: arch support, height and heel shape. You know your feet best, so if you know you can't withstand pointed, close-toed heels, opt for a pair of heeled sandals instead. Have a high instep? Extra arch support will be your best friend. If you have bunions, you'll probably want to avoid a pointed toe. And according to Dr. Hamad Jafary , no heels are ideal because "a big contributor to women seeking pain relief from bunions is from wearing high heels." So if your bunions are especially painful, you may want to chat with your podiatrist about cushioned inserts or a sensible shoe option that will help you make it through your wedding day. Pro tip: Break in your shoes before you walk down the aisle by wearing them around the house a few times.

If you’ve looked everywhere and can’t find shoes you love, keep scrolling because we’ve found 22 stunning pairs that may just catch your eye.

The Top Five Most Comfortable Wedding Shoes at a Glance

Sarah Flint

Best Overall

Why We Love It: Wide toe box, steel rod heel

Wide toe box, steel rod heel Heel Height: 3.3 inches

A pearlescent white pump is a great option for basically any wedding dress style. But it’s worth noting that with a heel of just over three inches, these may not be right for you if you’re not comfortable walking in pumps (although the center steel rod heel does provide extra stability). The footbed is made with anatomical arch support for your instep and the wider toe box provides more ﻿breathing room.

Bella Belle

Best for Your Something Blue

Why We Love It: Blue accents, steel rod heel

Blue accents, steel rod heel Heel Height: 3 inches

Still need your "something blue"? Wear it on your toes. These ultra-feminine, hand-sewn floral heels have just the right touch of blue stitching throughout. They're designed for all day comfort, thanks to the handmade construction and extra padding. The heel height clocks in at three inches, and is formed around a steel rod, so no broken heels for you.

Margaux

Best Balletcore Heels

Why We Love It: Italian suede upper, 5-mm of foam padding

Italian suede upper, 5-mm of foam padding Heel Height: 2.5 inches

Want a sensible, cute option for your big day instead of towering pumps? These balletcore heels are equal parts stylish and comfortable. The heel is only 2.5-inches high and the sole has a structured-yet-moldable design to keep your feet optimally cushioned during wear.

Aerosoles

Best for Stability

Why We Love It: Sturdy block heel, diamond flex outsole

Sturdy block heel, diamond flex outsole Heel Height: Not listed

If you aren't so great at the whole walking around in heels thing, this style has a short and sturdy block heel to offer stability, no matter how long your ceremony is. They're made with the brand's diamond flex outsole to offer comfort and support to your arch while looking totally chic. Plus, they're available in seven colors.

Nordstrom

Best Silver Pumps

Why We Love It: Padded footbed, leather upper

Padded footbed, leather upper Heel Height: 2.25 inches

This brand's goal is to create comfortable yet stylish shoes for women, and these silver ones are made to keep your feet supported through your whole day. They have a padded footbed made to contour the shape of your foot and arch, while the low heel (just above two inches) will help your ankles from giving out.

Birdy Grey

Best for Narrow Feet

Why We Love It: Vegan leather, slim strap

Vegan leather, slim strap Heel Height: 2.5 inches

Keeping it simple on your feet is a smart option—especially since the star of the show is obviously the dress. These vegan leather heels are amply padded in the footbed, combined with the low block heel, they're basically a foolproof comfort option (though we can't control if you're a natural klutz).

Sole Bliss

Best for Bunions

Why We Love It: Arch support, memory foam cushioning

Arch support, memory foam cushioning Heel Height: 3.5-inches

Who said you couldn't add a little height and keep your ankles in tact? The bottom of these heels have a rubber piece to absorb impact, and the toe box has a cushioned stretch panel to cradle bunions and keep them supported.

Sarah Flint

Best for Arch Support

Why We Love It: Wide toe box, supportive arch

Wide toe box, supportive arch Heel Height: 3.5 inches

This sandal is a trendy wedding shoe style that makes for a comfortable walk down the aisle thanks to the wide ﻿block heel and ankle support in the form of a dainty (but durable) strap. Bonus: Th﻿e brand creates its shoes with anatomically-made arch support to ensure your feet are comfortably cradled.

Dear Frances

Best Mules

Why We Love It: Scrunchy straps, wooden heel

Scrunchy straps, wooden heel Heel Height: 2.1 inches

Mules are for the the bride who prefers the ease of slipping their shoes on and off (hey, it’s a long day). The leather arch straps o﻿n this chic pair won't cut into your skin and are super stretchy for lasting comfort.

Nordstrom

Best Closed-Toe Heels

Why We Love It: Timeless silhouette, 17 color options

Timeless silhouette, 17 color options Heel Height: 2.75 inches

Keep things timeless with this closed-toe number, available in tan suede or nude leather. The low block heel is supportive and won't lead to any strain to your soles.

Nordstrom

Best for the Extra Bride

Why We Love It: Cushioned footbed, endless sparkles

Cushioned footbed, endless sparkles Heel Height: 3.75 inches

If you're a bride who loves some extra sparkle, these shimmery heels are for you. The mid straps ensure your feet don't slide around while you're walking down the aisle and the block heel is great for stability. The footbeds are cushioned to keep your feet supported while the heel strap holds them in place.

Lulus

Best Strappy Sandals

Why We Love It: Low heels, strappy midfoot

Low heels, strappy midfoot Heel Height: 2.25 inches

Don't want too much extra height, but still want some lift? We love these low heels, which are just over two inches, to keep your arches closer to the ground (ahem, easier on the ankles). The best part is you'll be able to wear these long after the wedding because they can just as easily be dressed down with jeans.

Betsey Johnson

Best Sneakers

Why We Love It: Bedazzled upper, soft lining

Bedazzled upper, soft lining Heel Height: 1.5 inches (platform)

Commerce Editor Olivia Dubyak says these sneakers were a godsend for dancing her reception away. "I didn't pick the comfiest heels for my ceremony, and being able to throw these on while I danced and I didn't get blisters or need a sitting break at all," she says. We love the unexpected glitz and glam of rhinestones on sneakers. And this bedazzled pair has them in abundance—plus, a one-and-a-half-inch platform to give you a bit of height.

Sarah Flint

Most Supportive

Why We Love It: Vintage look, extra footbed padding

Vintage look, extra footbed padding Heel Height: 2 inches

If you have a more vintage or boho style, these slingback heels with a sweet trail of nappa flowers across the vamp are a great choice. The footbed has an extra six millimeters of padding for an ultra-comfy fit and the heel strap will keep your feet nice and secure. Adorable feature: the “something blue” leather lining on the soles.

Birdies

Best Slip-Ons

Why We Love It: Crystal embellished midstrap, quilted footbed padding

Crystal embellished midstrap, quilted footbed padding Heel Height : 0.6 inches

These embellished slip-ons have a vegan velvet upper that pairs beautifully with the crystal mid strap, while the footbed has quilted padding for maximum comfort. Available in multiple colors (including gold, gold sparkle and snow crystal bracelet), they also have a very slight heel that gives them an understated yet classy look. We honestly want to wear them every day.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Lulus

Best Value

Why We Love It: Pointed toe, rhinestone embellishments

Pointed toe, rhinestone embellishments Heel Height: 1.75 inches

These satin baby heels will give some extra bling to your wedding look, thanks to a rhinestone-accented strap and vamp. The short, two-inch heel is great for walking and the enclosed toe box will keep your feet from slipping forward.

Gilt

Most Unique

Why We Love It: Flat heel, rubber sole

Flat heel, rubber sole Heel Height: Not listed

Ballet flats are all the rage in 2023 and these are a gorgeous choice for brides. Sure, they may lack a bit in footbed support, but they make up for it in stability. Plus, the flat heel ensures you won't trip down the aisle and they'll be easier to dance in.

Amazon

Bestseller on Amazon

Why We Love It: Flexible sole, embellished upper

Flexible sole, embellished upper Heel Height: 0.15 inches

According to more than 4,200 five-star ratings on Amazon, the rubber outsole of these ballet flats offers great flexibility for walking and dancing all night long. With a shiny rhinestone upper, they also up the glam factor on any outfit—be it your wedding dress or even a pair of Levi’s. Note: Reviewers say to order a half-size up as they run a smidge small.

Nordstrom

Best for Outdoor Weddings

Why We Love It: Low block heel, thin ankle strap

Low block heel, thin ankle strap Heel Height: 2.25 inches

At 2.25 inches, ﻿these heels are a solid option for an outdoor wedding since you won't have to worry about ﻿them spiking into the grass and you can avoid rolling your ankle thanks to the low and sturdy construction. We’re big fans of the Art Deco–style embossed plate at the front of the heel and the shimmer effect throughout.

BHLDN

Best Rounded Heel

Why We Love It: Taffeta bow, high heel

Taffeta bow, high heel Heel Height: 3.75 inches

﻿How cute ﻿are the rounded heels on these? The taffeta bow strap on the front gives ﻿them a flirty element to complete your wedding look. Happy customers note that the shoe runs small so you may want to order half a size up from your usual size.

Alohas

Most Minimalistic

Why We Love It: Thin, rectangular heel, double midstraps

Thin, rectangular heel, double midstraps Heel Height: 3.15 inches

These backless heels have a strap farther up on the foot to ensure they stay secure while you walk. We ﻿also love the heel shape and the simple design because, let’s face it, your dress is the star of the show.

Bella Belle

Best Sandals

Why We Love It: Pearl and rhinestone detailing, leather upper and outer sole

Pearl and rhinestone detailing, leather upper and outer sole Heel Height: Not listed

From getting ready in the morning to dancing the night away, a pair of sandals can go a long way when it comes to wedding accessories. The brand says the handmade design is engineered to ensure comfortable wear for up to 12 hours, which is a godsend for a day of wedding duties. The pearl and rhinestone details on this pair take them from casual to bridal and the slight heeled bottom give them extra support, making these more comfortable than a completely flat pair.

