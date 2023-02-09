Brooklyn Nets Trade Jae Crowder to Milwaukee Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets have flipped veteran wing Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks for draft compensation.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Brooklyn Nets have smashed the full-reset button after trading away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. In a series of moves made early Thursday morning and hours before the deadline strikes, the organization's latest move adds more draft compensation in the bank.

After completing a three-team trade with the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn flipped Jae Crowder for a return of three second-round picks. In that deal, Indiana gained Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka, and two second-round picks. The Nets, who originally were slated to gain a total of four second-round picks in this deal, essentially sent two second-round picks in order to not take on salary in the transaction.

The news was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Brooklyn, who has endured a historic franchise-changing deadline, has gathered a solid return to spark their newest rebuild. A rebuild that certainly is the league's biggest challenge going forward.

The players acquired from the two blockbusters are Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Mikal Bridges, and Cam Johnson. Outside of the on-court talent, the organization has loaded up on draft capital, absorbing five unprotected first-round picks and a total of four second-round picks.

The Nets will have Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith available to make their team debuts for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. The blockbuster trade involving Durant to the Phoenix Suns has not been finalized which means Bridges and Johnson will not be making their debuts with Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith. It is unclear at the time of this writing when both of the former Suns will be eligible to make their debuts.

At the time of this writing, Brooklyn remains committed to making more moves in the final hour of the deadline to continue to grow their rebuilding foundation