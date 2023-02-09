‘This has actually never happened’: Burglary suspect’s mother thanks police who arrested her son

In an unusual twist, the mother of a burglary suspect went to the police station to thank the five officers who arrested her son.

“I just came here to say thank you for saving my son’s life,” Barbara Washington told the officers, WFTS reported. “I really do appreciate it.”

The five Haines City Police Department officers raced to save Washington’s son after he was shot during a burglary, WFLA reported.

Police said that on Jan. 27, Tyriek Washington broke into a Haines City house and was shot by the homeowner four times, WTSP reported. After being shot, he ran from the house to a nearby park.

Haines City Police Chief Gregory Goreck told WFTS that the homeowner fired the shots from a 9mm handgun because he was scared for his and his girlfriend’s safety.

Body cameras worn by the officers captured them arriving at the scene and finding Washington, where they immediately began to work to save his life.

In the video recorded by one of the cameras, obtained by WFLA , Washington can be heard saying, “I’ve got a baby on the way, man.” An officer reassures him, “You’re going to be alive and well.”

The officers “immediately changed focus, changed gears, and went from a search and locate and apprehend, to saving this individual’s life,” Goreck told WFLA .

Washington had two bullet wounds in his chest and two in his legs, Goreck told WFTS .

“These four officers were able to save this individual’s life,” Goreck told WFLA . “They were able to stop the bleeding enough so that when he was finally airlifted to a trauma center … that at this moment he’s still alive.”

“I didn’t know if they were going to be able to save him,” Washington told WTSP .

Washington requested the Monday meeting with the officers who saved her son and said to them, “I wish I could do something for you guys, but I thank you guys,” before offering them each a hug, WFTS reported.

“This is a big positive for us,” Officer Justin Vasquez told WFTS . “This has actually never happened. This is a first.”

“I can understand her because I am a mother as well,” Officer Esmeralda Dominges told WTSP .

Washington was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later transferred to the Polk County Jail, according to WFTS .