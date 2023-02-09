Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Ron Rivera drops big hint about potential OC hire

By Grey Papke,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X7F5s_0ki4hQkX00

Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera walks on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera seemed to drop a big hint about his preferred offensive coordinator on Wednesday.

The Commanders still have an offensive coordinator vacancy, and Eric Bieniemy of the Kansas City Chiefs has been frequently linked to the position. Rivera did little to hide his interest in Bieniemy, and he made clear that he was very interested to gauge Bieniemy’s interest in working in Washington.

Rivera is a defensive coach, so the fit would work. While Bieniemy has received plenty of credit for his work in Kansas City, he has done it next to Andy Reid, who himself is a well-respected offensive mind. A situation like Washington’s could give Bieniemy more control over the offense.

If the Commanders want Bieniemy, they will have competition from at least one team . Rivera is clearly making a statement, perhaps to keep potential rivals at bay.

The post Ron Rivera drops big hint about potential OC hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington, DC
Nationals share unfortunate news about Stephen Strasburg
Washington, DC2 days ago
Most Popular
Tom Brady has fitting response to Patrick Mahomes’ parade behavior
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
Eric Bieniemy leaves Chiefs for new offensive coordinator job
Kansas City, MO5 hours ago
Report: Packers prepared to move on from Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI7 hours ago
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Kansas City, KS18 days ago
Report: Vance Joseph will interview for the Broncos defensive coordinator job tomorrow
Denver, CO1 day ago
Chiefs already have potential Andy Reid successor?
Kansas City, MO5 hours ago
Hotel ordered to turn over video from Michael Irvin exchange
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Micah Parsons has funny message for his girlfriend
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Teammate reveals crazy superstition Patrick Mahomes has
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes brought 1 awesome accessory to Super Bowl parade
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Jalen Ramsey sends another cryptic tweet about possible trade
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Star player to remain with Packers on restructured deal
Green Bay, WI13 hours ago
Ex-Lions CB Stanley Wilson Jr. dies at mental hospital
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Chiefs overcame big mistake on key TD in Super Bowl
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Buccaneers could sign 1 interesting veteran QB?
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Jabari Smith Jr. makes bold Michael Jordan claim
Houston, TX4 hours ago
Only 1 bidder has real shot to purchase Commanders?
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Roger Goodell had awkward celebration with Chiefs player after Super Bowl
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Ex-Broncos head coach could return to team in new role?
Denver, CO1 day ago
Kevin Sumlin lands new coaching job
College Park, MD2 days ago
Brian Flores makes surprising admission about taking Vikings job
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Former Super Bowl coach hired by Nick Saban
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Calvin Ridley takes big step toward returning to NFL
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Chiefs star to host ‘Saturday Night Live’
Kansas City, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy