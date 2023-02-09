Ron Rivera drops big hint about potential OC hire

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera seemed to drop a big hint about his preferred offensive coordinator on Wednesday.

The Commanders still have an offensive coordinator vacancy, and Eric Bieniemy of the Kansas City Chiefs has been frequently linked to the position. Rivera did little to hide his interest in Bieniemy, and he made clear that he was very interested to gauge Bieniemy’s interest in working in Washington.

Rivera is a defensive coach, so the fit would work. While Bieniemy has received plenty of credit for his work in Kansas City, he has done it next to Andy Reid, who himself is a well-respected offensive mind. A situation like Washington’s could give Bieniemy more control over the offense.

If the Commanders want Bieniemy, they will have competition from at least one team . Rivera is clearly making a statement, perhaps to keep potential rivals at bay.

