Devine takes section Nordic crown, leads Ely back to state

BIWABIK—Ely senior Zoe Devine carried a 40 second lead heading into the final race in Wednesday’s Section 7 Nordic ski meet.

With just enough of a buffer between her and the next four skiers—all from Duluth East—Devine put down a solid enough time in the freestyle race to finish with a combined time of 32:39, securing herself a section championship and a spot at next week’s state meet.

Devine’s performance also led the Timberwolves team, which finished second overall behind the Greyhounds with 374 points. The runner-up finish sends Ely to state as a team where they’ll compete one last time this year.

On the boys’ side, both Ely and Mesabi East Area fell short of qualifying as a team (taking third and fourth, respectively), but one member from each team did punch their ticket to state with the Giants’ Connor Matschiner taking fifth and the Wolves’ Dylan Durkin taking seventh, allowing each to earn an individual berth.

In the girls’ event, Devine led all skiers after the classic race, putting down a 5K time of 16:02. In the 5K freestyle pursuit, Devine put up the third best time at 16:37 and managed to come away with the win by about 13 seconds with Duluth East’s Rowan Bixler finishing runner-up at 32:52.

Ely’s Phoebe Helm was the next finisher for the Timberwolves, taking eighth overall with a combined time of 35:32 (17:54+17:38). Claire Blauch rounded out the scoring top three for Ely in 10th place with a time of 36:00 (18:16+17:21).

Non-scoring pursuit skiers for Ely included Ava Skustad in 13th place (37:35) and Anna Dunn in 17th place (38:50).

In the girls’ sprint relay, Ely aided their cause with a fourth place finish with the pair of Kelly Thompson and Sydney Durkin putting down a time of 17:36.

The Mesabi East Area girls’ finished in ninth place overall out of 10 teams. Hoping to secure the additional state berth in the sprint relay, the duo of Aubree Skelton and Liz Nelson did not make it out of their semifinal heat and were credited with a DNF.

In the pursuit, Wrenna Galloway led the Giants with a 27th place finish (41:09). Mia Stark was 33rd (42:05) and Sophie Roark was 42nd (45:36).

In the boys races, Duluth East ran away with the section team title once more, winning with 396 points. Mora was second with 367. Ely and Mesabi East fell short, taking third and fourth with 357 and 347 points, respectively.

The top four finishers in the pursuit all hailed from Duluth East with Mesabi East Area’s Connor Matschiner taking the next best spot in fifth to qualify for state. Matschiner sat in third after the classic race with a time of 15:14, but his freestyle time of 15:44 bumped him back two spots to finish at 30:58.

Ely’s Dylan Durkin took another individual state spot with a seventh place finish on the day. HE sat in eighth after the classic race with a time of 16:12 before finishing the 5K freestyle with a time of 15:45. His combined time of 31:57 moved him up one spot while punching his ticket to next week’s big meet.

Other scoring finishes for Mesabi East Area in the pursuit include Carter Skelton in 15th place (32:50) and Cameron Stocke in 20th (33:56). Non-scorers for the Giants include Hudson Pietrini in 29th place (35:54) and Adrian Rausch in 31st (36:24).

Ely’s Silas Solum just missed out on a state berth, taking 10th place overall with a time of 32:40. The final individual state berth went to Elijah Wozniak of Proctor/Hermantown. He finished in eighth place with a time of 32:12.

Eli Olson was the final scoring skier for Ely, taking 18th overall with a time of 33:54. Non-scorers for the Wolves included Oliver Hohenstein in 21st place (34:00) and Milo McClelland in 22nd (34:39).

In the sprint relay, Ely’s Aksel Skustad and Caleb Larson finished fourth overall with a time of 16:00. Cloqet/Esko/Carlton’s William Bauer and Hunter Williams claimed the individual state spot, finishing third with a time of 15:54.

Mesabi East Area’s Noah Markfort and Ben Gornik finished sixth overall with a time of 16:43.

The State Nordic Ski Meet is scheduled for next Wednesday and Thursday. The team spring portion of the meet will take place on Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. with the classic and pursuit races taking place on Thursday starting at 10 a.m.

2023 Section 7 Nordic Ski Meet

Girls team scores (top 2 advance to state): 1, Duluth East 393; 2, Ely, 374; 3, Proctor/Hermantown, 344; 4, Grand Rapids, 339; 5, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 332; 6, Duluth Marshall, 329; 7, Mora, 324; 8, North Shore, 306; 9, Mesabi East, 282; 10, Duluth Denfeld, 269.

Girls pursuit (top 4 individuals not on top 2 teams advance to state): 1, Zoe Devine, Ely, 32:39; 2, Rowan Bixler, DE, 32:52; 3, Lydia Kraker, DE, 33:22; 4, Anna-Britta Helmer, DE, 33:58; 5, Jenna Johnson, DE, 34:32; 6, Della Bettendorf, PH, 35:08; 7, Olya Wright, NS, 35:28; 8, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 35:32; 9, Leah Coleman, DE, 35:56; 10, Claire Blauch, Ely, 36:00; 11, Sanny Gangi, GR, 36:27; 12, Naida Hutchinson, DM, 37:15; 13, Ava Skustad, Ely, 37:35; 17, Anna Dunn, Ely, 38:50; 27, Wrenna Galloway, ME, 41:09; 33, Mia Stark, ME, 42:05; 42, Sophie Roark, ME, 45:36.

Girls sprint relay (top 6 in finals, top pairing not on top 2 teams advances to state): 1, Liesl Cope-Schaeffer/Greta Hendrickson, DE, 16:05; 2, Megan Chopskie/Charlotte Ripp, CEC, 17:11; 3, Ada Halverson/Nora Kerr, Mora, 17:27; 4, Kelly Thompson/Sydney Durkin, Ely, 17:36; 5, Elain Jackson/Abigail Birkey, GR, 18:22; 6, Paisley Kleiman/Campbell Amundson, PH, 18:28; 10, Aubree Skelton/Liz Nelson, ME, DNF.

Boys team scores (top 2 advance to state): 1, Duluth East, 396; 2, Mora, 367; 3, Ely, 357; 4, Mesabi East Area, 347; 5T, North Shore, 321; 5T, Proctor/Hermantown, 321; 7, Duluth Marshall, 320; 8, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 318; 9, Duluth Denfeld, 286.

Boys pursuit (top 4 individuals not on top 2 teams advance to state): 1, Oliver Miatke, DE, 23:44; 2, Aiden Van Straten, DE, 29:37; 3, Carl Morse, DE, 29:40; 4, Paavo Rova, DE, 30:22; 5, Connor Matschiner, ME, 30:58; 6, Riley Hutchinson, DM, 31:43; 7, Dylan Durkin, Ely, 31:57; 8, Elijah Wozniak, PH, 32:12; 9, Ted Anderson, Mora, 32:30; 10, Silas Solum, Ely, 32:40; 11, Zethan Schultz, Mora, 32:40; 12, August Capps, DE, 32:41; 13, Ben Mulford, Mora, 32:42; 15, Carter Skelton, ME, 32:50; 18, Eli Olson, Ely, 33:54; 20, Cameron Stocke, ME, 33:56; 21, Oliver Hohenstein, Ely, 34:00; 22; Milo McClelland, Ely, 34:39; 26, Owen Zoka, Mora, 35:36; 27, Dakota Sand, Mora, 35:38; 29, Hudson Pietrini, ME, 35:54; 31, Adrian Rausch, ME, 36:24.

Boys sprint relay (top 6 in finals, top pairing not on top 2 teams advances to state): 1, Cole Willemsen/James Kyes, DE, 14:03; 2, Alex Williams/Tanner Berry, Mora, 14:48; 3, William Bauger/Hunter Williams, CEC, 15:54; 4, Aksel Skustad/Caleb Larson, Ely, 16:00; 5, Derek Mayne/William Foldesi, DD, 16:03; 6, Noah Markfort/Ben Gornik, ME, 16:43.