NME

Jessie Ware announces fifth album ‘That! Feels Good!’, shares new song ‘Pearls’ By Arusa Qureshi, 8 days ago

By Arusa Qureshi, 8 days ago

Jessie Ware has announced details of her fifth studio album ‘That! Feels Good!’ and shared its first single – listen to ‘Pearls’ below. After teasing ...