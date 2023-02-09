Open in App
Park City, UT
TownLift

Summit County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Park City Mountain employee at Slopeside Village

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay,

8 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — A Park City Mountain employee died at the Slopeside Village employee housing complex on Tuesday, February 7.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased was a male in his 40s. The individual’s name, cause of death, and exact time of death have not yet been released due to an ongoing law enforcement investigation, and notification of next of kin.

“There is no safety risk to residents and the situation is being managed by the Sheriff’s Office,” said a Park City Mountain spokesperson. “We are deeply saddened by this loss, and we extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of this individual. At this time, we are focused on providing resources and support to our team members.”


