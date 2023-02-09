Open in App
Dos Palos, CA
See more from this location?
ABC30 Central Valley

Free Wi-Fi for students at Dos Palos campuses

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23p3pu_0ki4cDhN00

A North Valley school district is creating more opportunity for its students through free wireless internet access.

The Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified School District announced the completion of the project.

The superintendent says the district realized a need a few years ago at the start of the pandemic.

About 70 percent of its students live in rural areas, with no access to internet or Wi-Fi.

Three wireless cellular towers were installed on Dos Palos campuses to help families get connected.

"Access is everything. So, removing barriers for our students is our number one priority," Dos Palos Superintendent, Megan Grijalva said. "Obviously, our number one priority is student achievement and making sure that they have access to academics at home."

The Wireless Internet Project was made possible with the help of school board trustees, community partners and the former superintendent Doctor Justin Miller.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
3 Central Valley school districts awarded federal grants to bolster student mental health
Madera, CA1 hour ago
Madera South High School FFA prepare over 200 flower arrangements
Madera, CA3 days ago
Fresno man biking across America to raise funds for Valley Children's
Fresno, CA4 hours ago
Kids Day 2023 benefiting Valley Children's Hospital
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Fresno organization planting more trees in Valley to help reduce heat-related illnesses
Fresno, CA1 day ago
City of Fresno breaks ground on 120 affordable housing units
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Sun Maid Dog Show returns to Fresno Fairgrounds
Fresno, CA8 hours ago
Good Sports: Former Valley high school athlete turns to passion for fashion
Fresno, CA3 hours ago
Fire damages downtown Fresno gas station, suspicious activity suspected
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Thousands gather to remember fallen Selma Police officer Gonzalo Carrasco
Selma, CA14 hours ago
'People were screaming': Fresno couple on United flight that nosedived after takeoff speaks out
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Planada flood victims told to leave temporary shelter, officials working on possible extension
Planada, CA7 days ago
Fresno County Coroner's identify driver killed in crash racing down Blackstone
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Man arrested after hours-long standoff with police in northeast Fresno
Fresno, CA14 hours ago
Suspect in a deadly shooting last summer arrested in Nevada
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Fresno County Coroner's Office identifies Parlier 7th-grader who was hit and killed
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Man hospitalized after shooting in southwest Fresno, police say
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Woman dies after being hit by car in central Fresno, police say
Fresno, CA8 hours ago
Investigation underway after a Southwest Fresno grocery store caught fire
Fresno, CA6 days ago
Man convicted of Fresno barbershop killing denied new trial, sentencing set for next week
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Man arrested for stabbing father during fight at northeast Fresno home, police say
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide involving husband in Merced, police say
Merced, CA7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy