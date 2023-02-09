Coconut Creek Police: Intoxicated Woman Who Allegedly Caused Car Crash Had 6 Prior Drunken Driving Charges

COCONUT CREEK, FL – Last month, Coconut Creek police arrested an intoxicated 44-year-old woman who allegedly caused a car crash in the city, a police report said.

As police looked into the record of Mayra Olivero, who is from Hollywood, they discovered she had a revoked license – and had six prior driving under the influence charges, the report said.

Police found Olivero slumped over the armrest of her car, asleep, on Jan. 31 after officers responded to the crash in the 4400 block of West Atlantic Boulevard, the report said.

Olivero’s speech was slurred, she couldn’t respond to questions from officers, and, at one point, became belligerent, the report said.

According to the report, Olivero caused about $2,000 in damage when her car hit another car.

She was taken to HCA Florida Northwest Hospital in Margate and then to Broward County Jail, the report said.

She faces seven charges including DUI and careless driving, according to court records.

Olivero pleaded not guilty to the charges, the records show.

She remained at the jail on Thursday.

