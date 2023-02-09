Open in App
Outagamie County, WI
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

Lac Du Flambeau man charged with domestic abuse in three Wisconsin counties

By Alice Reid,

8 days ago
A man is facing more than a dozen charges in three Wisconsin counties in connection to multiple domestic abuse cases reported during the past nine months.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation announced Thursday that Frank R. Schuman, 29 of Lac Du Flambeau, has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery.

The DOJ said in a statement Schuman is facing charges in Oneida, Vilas and Outagamie counties for abuse against three different people.

The DOJ cites criminal complaints which accused Schuman of breaking a person's jaw and sexually assaulting them, repeatedly assaulting and choking another person and physically assaulting a third person leaving bruises on their face, torso and legs.

The assaults happened between January and May last year.

The DOJ asks those with information that could assist in the investigation of Schuman to contact DCI at 608-266-1671.

