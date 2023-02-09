What is happening with La Niña?

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( ConchoValleyHomePage ) — La Niña conditions prevail but are expected to end during the next few months according to the NWS but the upcoming spring continues to favor below-normal precipitation.

La Niña is a weather pattern that occurs in the Pacific Ocean. The NOAA defines it as a pattern of strong winds blowing warm water at the ocean’s surface from South America to Indonesia. As the warm water moves west, cold water from the deep rises to the surface near the coast of South America.

Typically, La Niña events occur every three to five years but can occur over successive years.La Niña represents the cool phase of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle. La Niña conditions lead to drier and warmer temperatures overall, with notable extreme cold spells.

Currently, La Niña is slowly weakening, but some of the temperature and precipitation patterns are still being influenced by La Niña according to the National Weather Service San Angelo. By the spring of 2023, it should transition back into an ESNO-Neutral setup which will have a negligible effect on the area. The NOAA predicts that the change will occur between February and April. The chance for ENSO-neutral is 82% .

KLST Chief meteorologist Chris Boone, predicts that because the Concho Valley has seen some drier conditions the past couple of winters due to La Niña and the return to normal (ESNO-Neutral), will appear to show a slight increase in the rainfall.

The La Niña and El Nino impacts have a more noticeable impact in the winter months versus the summer months. During the summer the impacts can affect the frequency of tornadoes and hurricane development.

According to the NWS’s 30-day forecast odds are slightly in favor of below-normal precipitation for the Concho Valley.

NWS 30-day forecast issued January 19, 2023

The NWS also predicts the next three months’ temperatures will be above-normal and precipitation will be below-normal.

NWS precipitation 90 day outlook issued January 19 2023 NWS temperature 90 day outlook issued January 19 2023

