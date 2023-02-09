12-year-old girl reported missing from Roxbury has been found

Raine Givens has been located.

Update: Raine Givens has been located, according to Boston police.

Original report:

Boston police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Raine Givens of Roxbury was last seen at 850 Harrison Ave. on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., police noted in a release.

Raine, a Black girl with a medium-length Afro, was reportedly wearing a hooded sweatshirt and multi-colored pajamas at the time.

Anyone with any information about Raine’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or detectives at 617-343-4275.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).