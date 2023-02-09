Open in App
Ohio State
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

State medical board considering 3 new conditions for medical marijuana

By Drew Scofield,

8 days ago
On Wednesday, the Ohio State Medical Board said it will move forward with reviewing three additional conditions to determine if they will qualify for medical marijuana.

The conditions are irritable bowel syndrome, obsessive compulsive disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

The board said it is accepting feedback from the public on those conditions from Feb. 9 to Feb. 24. If you'd like to send a comment, you can email state officials at MedicalMarijuana@med.ohio.gov .

The three conditions will be reviewed by experts to determine if they will be added to the list of qualifying conditions. According to the board, the experts will be comprised of doctors and individuals "who have experience with medical marijuana programs in other states."

Currently, the list of qualifying conditions for medical marijuana is as follows:

  • AIDS
  • Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
  • Alzheimer’s disease
  • Arthritis
  • Cachexia
  • Cancer
  • Chronic migraines
  • Chronic traumatic encephalopathy
  • Complex region pain syndrome
  • Crohn’s disease
  • Epilepsy or another seizure disorder
  • Fibromyalgia
  • Glaucoma
  • Hepatitis C
  • Huntington’s disease
  • Inflammatory bowel disease
  • Multiple sclerosis
  • Pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • Positive status for HIV
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder
  • Sickle cell anemia
  • Spasticity
  • Spinal cord disease or injury
  • terminal illness
  • Tourette syndrome
  • Traumatic brain injury
  • Ulcerative colitis

CLICK HERE to read more about about qualifications and how to apply to receive medical marijuana.

