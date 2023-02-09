State medical board considering 3 new conditions for medical marijuana

On Wednesday, the Ohio State Medical Board said it will move forward with reviewing three additional conditions to determine if they will qualify for medical marijuana.

The conditions are irritable bowel syndrome, obsessive compulsive disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

The board said it is accepting feedback from the public on those conditions from Feb. 9 to Feb. 24. If you'd like to send a comment, you can email state officials at MedicalMarijuana@med.ohio.gov .

The three conditions will be reviewed by experts to determine if they will be added to the list of qualifying conditions. According to the board, the experts will be comprised of doctors and individuals "who have experience with medical marijuana programs in other states."

Currently, the list of qualifying conditions for medical marijuana is as follows:

AIDS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Alzheimer’s disease

Arthritis

Cachexia

Cancer

Chronic migraines

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy

Complex region pain syndrome

Crohn’s disease

Epilepsy or another seizure disorder

Fibromyalgia

Glaucoma

Hepatitis C

Huntington’s disease

Inflammatory bowel disease

Multiple sclerosis

Pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable

Parkinson’s disease

Positive status for HIV

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Sickle cell anemia

Spasticity

Spinal cord disease or injury

terminal illness

Tourette syndrome

Traumatic brain injury

Ulcerative colitis

CLICK HERE to read more about about qualifications and how to apply to receive medical marijuana.

Recently, the first drive-thru medical marijuana dispensary in Ohio opened in Lorain. The dispensary, The Citizen by Klutch, even grows locally in Akron. The dispensary’s goal is to make patient access easy, fast, and simple. You can watch more about it in the player below:

First drive-thru medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lorain

RELATED: First drive-thru medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lorain

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.