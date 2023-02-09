Matt Damon & Ben Affleck Set To Star In ‘Air’ Movie About Nike’s Pursuit Of Michael Jordan

Yep, this looks awesome.

We officially have a trailer for Air, the movie that will document Nike’s pursuit of Michael Jordan after he came out of the University of North Carolina back in 1984, and how his signing helped Nike’s rise to the top of the shoe game for good.

As we all know by now, Jordan became, and still is considered the face of the brand, and the movie will take us all back to the humble beginnings.

As legendary of a story as it is, the cast is the icing on the cake.

The movie will star Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, Viola Davis, and Marlon Wayans to cap a top tier cast.

Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight, and Damon plays shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro.

Air was unveiled in the spring of last year, and was announced that Damon and Affleck would star in the movie, although there was no set premiere date.

Fast forward to now, and the movie is slated to drop on April 25th in theaters across the country.

Check it out: