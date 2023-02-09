Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

First UN aid trucks reach rebel-held north Syria after devastating earthquake

By Holly Patrick,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33aLLz_0ki4XgdL00

The first United Nations aid trucks have reached northern Syria after a deadly earthquake struck the country on Monday, 6 February.

At least 19,000 people have been confirmed to have been killed in Syria and Turkey after the magnitude 7.8 quake occurred, and hundreds of thousands have been left homeless in the middle of winter.

The UN confirmed that the aid convoy, comprising of six trucks containing shelter items and non-food essentials, reached the Bab al-Hawa crossing on Thursday to deliver the items to rebel-held areas of northern Syria.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy