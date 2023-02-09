Police: 16-year-old threatened elderly drivers, stole another car in Rockford rampage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old faces multiple charges after he allegedly tried to carjack two elderly women, stole another man’s car and ultimately crashed after being pursued by police.

According to the Rockford Police Department, two women, ages 73 and 82, were in a car in the 200 block of Welty Avenue when the teen jumped in the backseat, pulled a gun, and threatened them.

Police said the teen battered the driver until he got her keys, but she was unable to get out of the car. He later drove away in another car, which had been reported as stolen, police said.

About 10 minutes later, the teen suspect parked in the 1100 block of N. 2nd Street and walked up to an occupied car, pointed the gun at the 57-year-old male driver, and ordered him out of the vehicle. The suspect then drove away in the man’s car.

A short time later, officers located the car in traffic on Forest Hills Road. As they were attempting to stop it, the suspect hit one of the pursuing squad cars and sped away, eventually crashing into a tree near Marsh and N. Alpine.

At that point, the suspect ran away on foot from the crash, police said, but was found by a K9 team hiding under a deck in the 4400 block of Berkshire Close.

The teen was bitten by the K9 and taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators said they were able to locate a discarded pistol with a defaced serial number.

Police said the teen, unidentified because of his age, also had an outstanding warrant for a weapons incident in December 2022.

He has been charged with Attempted Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Battery to a Senior Citizen, Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, Aggravated Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude/Hit and Run, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

In addition, he faces charged of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Police said the teen is in custody at the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.

