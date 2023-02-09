Gov. Shapiro making bets with Missouri, Kansas governors ahead of the Big Game

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that he’s made some friendly bets on this Sunday’s game with two fellow governors.

Shapiro has made a bet with Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Before the game, Gov. Parson and Gov. Shapiro will exchange team flags and the governor of the losing team must hang the flag of the winning team in their office next week.

To double down on his confidence that the Eagles will win, Gov. Shapiro is also betting with Gov. Kelly. The losing Governor will send the winning Governor those local foods so they can try them out for themselves!

Governor Shapiro is wagering an assortment of food from Pennsylvania small businesses, including soft pretzels from Philly Style Hand Twisted Soft Pretzel Bakery in Levittown, Cheesesteaks from Tony Luke’s in Philadelphia and Eagles Mini Donuts from Collegeville Italian Bakery in Montgomery County.

Governor Kelly has wagered Creekstone Farms Black Angus Beef and chocolate-covered sunflower seeds.

“Like millions of Pennsylvanians, Lori and I are excited to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles and watch them bring the Lombardi Trophy back to the Commonwealth,” Governor Shapiro said. “Pennsylvania is home to the greatest small businesses in the country – and while I love to share the best Pennsylvania has to offer with my friends in other states, the Eagles have been so good this season that I’m willing to double down on a win this week. Go Birds!”

Gov. Shapiro will be attending Super Bowl LVII in Glendale Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12 to cheer on the Eagles. Gov. Parson and Gov. Kelly will also be attending the big game.

