Dynamo acquire Dutch D Djevencio van der Kust

Houston Dynamo FC acquired defender Djevencio van der Kust on loan from Dutch club FC Utrecht on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Netherlands native is the youngest of nine new players added to the Dynamo roster for 2023.

“We are excited to welcome Djevencio to Houston and look forward to his continued development after earning competitive minutes in one of the top leagues in the world,” general manager Pat Onstad said. “He is a promising young player that we believe can make an impact this season. He was very clear about why he wanted to join the club and we’re excited to welcome him.”

van der Kust joins the Dynamo on loan through the summer with an option to purchase his contract from FC Utrecht.

–Field Level Media

