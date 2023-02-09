Open in App
Detroit, MI
Golden State Warriors trade James Wiseman for five 2nd-round picks

By Vincent Frank,

8 days ago

The Golden State Warriors have finally pulled the plug on the James Wiseman experiment, less than three years after making the former Memphis star the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft.

According to multiple media reports, Wiseman had been dealt to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team trade that nets the Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey. In return, Golden State acquires a whopping five future second-round picks. Here’s a breakdown of the deal.

Detroit Pistons get Golden State Warriors get Atlanta Hawks get
James Wiseman Five 2nd-round picks Saddiq Bey
Reported James Wiseman trade

The No. 2 pick back in 2020, Wiseman has been in and out of the Warriors’ rotation throughout his career. He’s dealt with numerous injuries and a lack of consistency en route to playing just 60 games over the course of three seasons. That included missing the entire 2021-22 campaign.

This represents a combination of Golden State saving cash while moving off a player that just wasn’t a fit with its current core.

According to various reports , Golden State saves roughly $51 million in salary and luxury tax this season by making the move. Said savings will stand at $85 million in 2023-24.

As for the Detroit Pistons, they acquire a still-young and high-upside player to go with their growing core.

A struggling Hawks squad uses a ton of draft capital to bring in a sharp-shooting wing in Bey who has connected on 36% of his three-pointers since being a first-round pick back in 2020.

