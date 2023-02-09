George Santos gets 1st classified briefing on Chinese spy balloon

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Embattled New York Rep. George Santos received his first classified briefing Thursday, along with other members of Congress, on the Chinese spy balloon.

The balloon shot down by the U.S. was equipped to collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial spy program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration said Thursday, citing imagery from American U-2 spy planes.

A fleet of balloons operates under the direction of the People's Liberation Army and is used specifically for spying, outfitted with high-tech equipment designed to collect sensitive information from targets across the globe, the U.S. said. Similar balloons have floated over five continents, according to the administration.

In this image provided by the FBI, FBI special agents assigned to the evidence response team process material recovered from the high altitude balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Va. Photo credit FBI via AP

On Capitol Hill, Santos joined other House members in unanimously condeming the balloon program as a "brazen violation" of U.S. sovereignty. Republicans have criticized President Joe Biden for not acting sooner to down the balloon, but both parties' lawmakers came together on the vote, 419-0.

Just last month, New York Democratic Reps. Joseph Morelle and Gregory Meeks had previously urged House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to consider restricting Santos' access to classified material, arguing he "cannot be trusted."

"His unfettered access to our nation’s secrets presents a significant risk to the national security of this country," the lawmakers wrote . "We urge you to act swiftly to prevent George Santos from abusing his position and endangering our nation."

McCarthy said Tuesday the situation with Santos would work its way through the House Ethics Committee. Santos faces other investigations beyond Congress.

Fellow New York Republicans have joined Democrats from the state in calling for Santos to resign from Congress.

Santos has acknowledged fabricating, and at times lying, about parts of his education, work experience and even his family's own religion and history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.