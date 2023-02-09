43% of Colorado dog owners would spend over $4,000 to save their dog

DENVER ( KDVR ) — From restaurants to parks to hiking trails and sidewalks, our state is filled with man’s best friend.

In fact, Colorado has the most devoted dog lovers in the entire country, according to new research by Forbes .

How committed are Coloradans to their dogs?

According to Forbes , 43.5% of Colorado dog owners would spend $4,000 or more out-of-pocket on life-saving medical care for their dog.

Here are some other interesting results from the survey:

19.5% of Colorado dog owners would move from an apartment to a house so their dogs would have a yard, which is the second highest percentage of any state

7% of Colorado dog owners left a job they liked because another company let them work from home or had a dog-friendly office, which is the third highest percentage, tied with Massachusetts and Ohio.

11% stayed at a job they disliked because it allowed them to work remotely or had a dog-friendly office, which is the sixth highest percentage

Colorado is also home to the fourth highest percentage of dog owners who have lived on a tighter budget in order to afford their dogs’ expenses

8.5% of Colorado dog owners broke up with a significant other who didn’t like their dog

What other states rank highly for devoted dog lovers?

Here is a look at the top 10 states for most devoted dog lovers, according to Forbes’ data:

Colorado Virginia Georgia Alaska Nevada Texas Arkansas Washington Delaware Oregon

Forbes gathered the data with an online survey of 10,000 U.S. adults who own at least one dog. The data was collected Nov. 22 to Dec. 14, 2022, Forbes said.

