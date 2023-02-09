Open in App
Colorado State
FOX31 Denver

43% of Colorado dog owners would spend over $4,000 to save their dog

By Dara Bitler,

8 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — From restaurants to parks to hiking trails and sidewalks, our state is filled with man’s best friend.

In fact, Colorado has the most devoted dog lovers in the entire country, according to new research by Forbes .

How committed are Coloradans to their dogs?

According to Forbes , 43.5% of Colorado dog owners would spend $4,000 or more out-of-pocket on life-saving medical care for their dog.

Here are some other interesting results from the survey:

  • 19.5% of Colorado dog owners would move from an apartment to a house so their dogs would have a yard, which is the second highest percentage of any state
  • 7% of Colorado dog owners left a job they liked because another company let them work from home or had a dog-friendly office, which is the third highest percentage, tied with Massachusetts and Ohio.
  • 11% stayed at a job they disliked because it allowed them to work remotely or had a dog-friendly office, which is the sixth highest percentage
  • Colorado is also home to the fourth highest percentage of dog owners who have lived on a tighter budget in order to afford their dogs’ expenses
  • 8.5% of Colorado dog owners broke up with a significant other who didn’t like their dog
What other states rank highly for devoted dog lovers?

Here is a look at the top 10 states for most devoted dog lovers, according to Forbes’ data:

  1. Colorado
  2. Virginia
  3. Georgia
  4. Alaska
  5. Nevada
  6. Texas
  7. Arkansas
  8. Washington
  9. Delaware
  10. Oregon

Forbes gathered the data with an online survey of 10,000 U.S. adults who own at least one dog. The data was collected Nov. 22 to Dec. 14, 2022, Forbes said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

