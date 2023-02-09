Open in App
Chicago, IL
WBBM News Radio

WATCH: Bulls partner with Chicago youth musicians for Black History Month

By Carolina Garibay,

8 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra and other Chicago youth music groups gathered on the Bulls’ court at the United Center in late November to record "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Written by James Weldon Johnson the piece was first sung in 1900, and is now known as the "Black National Anthem."

Throughout Black History Month, their performance will air on the jumbotron ahead of each Bulls home game.

The performance was conducted by Michael Manson and was edited together with video of the Bulls both on and off the court.

Watch the full video below:

