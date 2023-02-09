Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
KRLD News Radio

Appeals court dismisses former Fort Worth Police Chief Fitzgerald's wrongful termination lawsuit

8 days ago

An appeals court has overturned a trial judge and dismissed the wrongful termination suit brought against the city of Fort Worth by former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald was fired in 2019 after four years on the job. He claimed he was fired because he disclosed illegal practices by Fort Worth administrators involving access to an FBI system computer.

A trial court judge refused to dismiss the lawsuit, but the appeals court says the trial judge had no jurisdiction over the case and dismissed the claims.

Following this ruling, Fitzgerald still has the option of appealing to the Texas Supreme Court.

