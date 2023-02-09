Open in App
Troy, MI
See more from this location?
WWJ News Radio

Suspected drunk driver tells Troy cops who smell booze that only his passengers had been drinking: police

By Wwj Newsroom,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3YNc_0ki4RKcj00

TROY (WWJ) -- A Pennsylvania man could face a drunken driving charge after he was pulled over and arrested last week in Troy.

The 26-year-old driver was allegedly speeding on Rochester Road at around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, when Troy Police made a traffic stop near E. South Boulevard.

While speaking with the man, who was behind the wheel of a 2022 GMC Terrain, officers said they noted a "strong odor of intoxicants" coming from the vehicle.

But when questioned, police said the driver told officers he hadn't had anything to drink, and that it was only his two passengers who'd been drinking.

After he allegedly performed poorly on a series of field sobriety tests, police said the man blew a .102% BAC on a breathalyzer test.

The man was arrested and taken to the Troy Police Lock-up where he was read his chemical test rights and refused to take a breath test, police said.

Police were able to get a search warrant, and the driver's blood was drawn for testing.

The case was turned over to the Troy PD Detective Bureau, which is expected to seek a warrant once the blood results come in.

The suspect's name was not immediately released.

More on today's top stories:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
41-year-old Michigan man arrested, accused of being a serial peeping Tom
Warren, MI14 hours ago
Police arrest "serial peeping Tom" suspected in at least 8 incidents in Warren, Eastpointe and Oak Park
Eastpointe, MI16 hours ago
Family of 6-year-old killed in hit-and-run riding bike, relieved suspect was caught
Detroit, MI6 hours ago
Pregnant Detroit mother open fires on woman pregnant by the same man
Detroit, MI18 hours ago
2 MSP patrol cars struck overnight in separate hit-and-run cases while assisting other crashes in Metro Detroit
Detroit, MI16 hours ago
Man shot in the arm in Washtenaw County apartment complex
Pittsfield Township, PA12 hours ago
Driver charged in fatal crash
Lincoln Park, MI1 day ago
Officer accused of sneaking drugs, other contraband hidden in snacks into Macomb County Correctional Facility
Lenox Township, MI11 hours ago
Running a red light reveals suspended license
Dearborn Heights, MI1 day ago
WANTED: Suspect who fired shots from Jeep Cherokee, killing 14-year-old boy in Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Police offer reward for information after man discovered shot to death in Pontiac apartment
Pontiac, MI1 day ago
Detroit man faces felony charge after allegedly robbing a White Castle in Ferndale
Ferndale, MI1 day ago
Four charged in alleged robbery, assault
Warren, MI1 day ago
Man steals $200 during Ferndale White Castle robbery
Ferndale, MI1 day ago
Police: Two children pulled from fire in Flint
Flint, MI1 day ago
Nearly 2 dozen cars broken into, vandalized on Detroit's north end
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Man banned from sandwich shop
Southgate, MI1 day ago
2 men, 2 women charged with break-in at Oakland County home; police find items stolen in Missouri
Troy, MI3 days ago
Detroit woman arraigned on assault with intent to murder in love triangle
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Woman will return to U.S. to face charges in MSU student’s death
Rochester, MI1 day ago
'Perfect storm' led to Karl's Cabin fire, restaurant owners say
Plymouth, MI20 hours ago
Uber, Lyft drivers strangled and carjacked in Detroit, police say
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill students at Detroit Job Corps Center
Detroit, MI1 day ago
One Dead in Adrian Drive-by Shooting Monday
Adrian, MI3 days ago
Several suspects wanted for attempted strangling, carjacking of three rideshare drivers on Detroit's west side
Detroit, MI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy