Suspected drunk driver tells Troy cops who smell booze that only his passengers had been drinking: police

TROY (WWJ) -- A Pennsylvania man could face a drunken driving charge after he was pulled over and arrested last week in Troy.

The 26-year-old driver was allegedly speeding on Rochester Road at around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, when Troy Police made a traffic stop near E. South Boulevard.

While speaking with the man, who was behind the wheel of a 2022 GMC Terrain, officers said they noted a "strong odor of intoxicants" coming from the vehicle.

But when questioned, police said the driver told officers he hadn't had anything to drink, and that it was only his two passengers who'd been drinking.

After he allegedly performed poorly on a series of field sobriety tests, police said the man blew a .102% BAC on a breathalyzer test.

The man was arrested and taken to the Troy Police Lock-up where he was read his chemical test rights and refused to take a breath test, police said.

Police were able to get a search warrant, and the driver's blood was drawn for testing.

The case was turned over to the Troy PD Detective Bureau, which is expected to seek a warrant once the blood results come in.

The suspect's name was not immediately released.

