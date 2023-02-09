Every Single Incredible Celebrity Super Bowl Commercial You Need to Rewatch Before the Game

We all know that the Super Bowl is the day to celebrate football. But, hear us out, isn’t it also the day to celebrate celebrity commercials ? For as long as we can remember, the Super Bowl is also known as the day companies from all over pull out all the stops to make for some out-of-the-box, hilarious, and star-studded commercials.

From Brittany Spears ‘ iconic and undeniably catchy Pepsi commercial in 2001 to Amazon’s ad with Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost last year, these commercials are so fun to watch; it’s like they’re tiny short films in between the games.

So, as we prepare for all the star-studded commercials in 2023’s Super Bowl, let’s take a look back at some of the best celebrity commercials to date!

Alexa Loses Her Voice (Amazon, 2018)

If you weren’t living under a rock in 2018, you definitely saw this star-studded Amazon commercial. In the ad, Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa loses her voice and the company (including CEO Jeff Bezos himself) calls for celebrities to take her place. A hilarious Cardi B, a brutally honest Gordon Ramsey, and a mysterious Anthony Hopkins are just a few celebrities called in for the favor. So funny, it’s a classic!

Sally’s Seashells (Squarespace, 2022)

This 2022 ad for Squarespace may be short, but it was the perfect escape in between tackles. In the ad, Euphoria “it-girl” Zendaya is Sally, a woman who’s desperately trying to sell her seashells. After creating her website, her business booms, and the “s” alliterations only continue. So fun!

Mind Reader (Amazon, 2022)

In this 2022 Amazon ad for Alexa, we finally got a peak into Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s ultra-private relationship. In the ad, the couple has a vision of what it would look like if Alexa could read their minds and let’s just say they realize it’s not such a great idea.

Land of Loud Flavors (Bud Light, 2022)

Ever been curious about what Guy Fieri’s Flavortown looks like? Here it is! In this 2022 Bud Light Hard Soda ad, viewers stepped into the Chef’s ultimate fantasyland.

Edward Scissorhands (Cadillac, 2021)

Starring Timothée Chalamet and Edward Scissorhands star Winona Ryder, this sponsored homage to the 1990 classic is a 2021 Cadillac ad. In the ad, Edward’s deadly hands stop him from doing just about anything, except driving the new Cadillac model.

Revenge (Clash of Clans, 2015)

If there’s one ad that would convince you to pick up online gaming again, it’s this one. In this 2015 Clash of Clans clip, Liam Neeson enters his angry mode as he’s defeated on the app. “You will regret the day you crossed angryneeson52,” he says.

The Joy of Pepsi (Pepsi, 2001)

Talk about a classic! Brittany Spears absolutely dominated this 2001 Pepsi ad singing and dancing to the new song “The Joy of Pepsi.”

The Showdown (McDonald’s, 1993)

A legend meets another legend in this 1993 commercial for McDonald’s. In the ad, Michael Jordan and Lary Bird face off in a one-on-one shoot off to see who gets Jordan’s Big Mac. “I think we’re gonna be here a while, I suggest you go get a Big Mac,” he says. Don’t mind if we do!

Hungry Betty (Snickers, 2010)

In this 2010 ad for Snickers, Betty White continued to make us all laugh as she’s tackled in the mud in a game of football — but there’s a candy-like twist!

Two Kids (Pepsi, 1992)

In this 1992 Pepsi ad, Cindy Crawford solidified herself as the ultimate OG supermodel as she’s seen drinking a can of soda while two boys gawk at her from nearby. “Is that a great new Pepsi can or what?” one boy says, introducing the ad’s main twist.

