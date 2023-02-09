Open in App
Gates, NY
See more from this location?
News 8 WROC

Fire at local hair salon on Spencerport Rd. in Gates

By George Gandy,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dbxli_0ki4Pvug00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews battled a structure fire at Millenium Hair Salon on Spencerport Road Thursday afternoon.

According to firefighters, multiple companies arrived on the scene and found light smoke in the basement. No damage was reported to the structure and no injuries were reported.

The building housed multiple businesses, but firefighters say the source was in the salon.

The fire is under investigation, but fire crews say that they believe that the cause of the fire is electrical.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rochester, NY
Fire crews battle fire at vacant synagogue on Joseph Ave.
Rochester, NY13 hours ago
Fire crews battle house fire on Spencerport Rd. in Brockport
Brockport, NY1 day ago
RPD: House occupied with teen shot up on Cedarwood Terrace
Rochester, NY17 hours ago
Most Popular
Crews battle fires in Shortsville, Seneca
Shortsville, NY1 day ago
Emergency crews find vehicle in Genesee River
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Occupied house struck by multiple gunshots
Rochester, NY17 hours ago
NYSP: Woman seriously injured after getting hit by vehicle on Rt. 104
Rochester, NY12 hours ago
Webster applies for NY grant to revitalize West Webster hamlet
Webster, NY6 hours ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Stomach bug, PAB resignation
Rochester, NY16 hours ago
New restaurant, stores, at Pittsford Plaza
Rochester, NY11 hours ago
Rochester man arrested for multiple larcenies throughout Village of Lima
Rochester, NY12 hours ago
Kucko’s Camera: Reynolds Gully
Rochester, NY5 hours ago
Bicyclist dies in Farmington car crash
Farmington, NY2 days ago
Ambulance involved in car crash on North Plymouth Ave.
Rochester, NY2 days ago
RPD: Man shot inside home on Avery Street
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Where to get a fish fry in Rochester during Lent?
Rochester, NY16 hours ago
Town of Perinton to honor fallen RPD officer with permanent memorial
Perinton, NY1 day ago
Kucko’s Camera: Birdwatching adventure
Irondequoit, NY1 day ago
Summer 2024: Targeted opening for Marketplace Mall senior apartments
Rochester, NY12 hours ago
Unusually warm winter causing early February blooming of plants in and around Rochester
Rochester, NY6 hours ago
RPD: Man shot in upper body near Ravine Avenue
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Stomach bug sweeping Rochester region
Rochester, NY1 day ago
RPD: Individual arrested on Northview Terrace in connection to stolen vehicle
Rochester, NY1 day ago
RPD chase masked men hanging out of car with guns
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Man seriously injured following stabbing on Columbia Ave.
Rochester, NY3 days ago
22-year-old shot near Ravine Avenue and Maryland Street
Rochester, NY2 days ago
RPD: Stolen vehicle strikes street sign, parked car, before suspect flees
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Kucko’s Camera: Ice volcano, then and now
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Sunrise Smart Start: Spencerport violence, Clark House update
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Rochester Man Arrested for Firing a Gun and Crashing Into a Church
Rochester, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy