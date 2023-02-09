Here's why your Ameren bill could go up $15 a month

Your electric bill might be a little higher than normal. That’s because Ameren has once again gotten permission to charge customers a bit more — $3.60 a month, to be exact.

Ameren Missouri’s Vice President of Legislative Affairs, Warren Wood, tells KMOX the company needs money to offset their rising costs.

“We’re committed to do what we can to keep rates as low as possible,” he said. “As a result of those efforts our rates are more than 20% below the national average.”

That $3.60 added on February 1 isn’t the only hike in your bill, though. Ameren Missouri is asking permission to raise rates another $316 million, or $12 a month for the average residential customer. This, they say, is to offset the cost of improving its electric grid.

Last year, Ameren made $5.138 billion in gross profits, a 9.51% increase from the year before.

A hearing before the Missouri Public Service Commission is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday at the St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley Student Center.

Copyright 2023 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Listen on the free Audacy app .

Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X.