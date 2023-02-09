Open in App
Saint Paul, MN
See more from this location?
WCCO News Talk 830

Guilty verdict in the St. Paul Truck Park mass shooting

By Lindsey Peterson,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y01Ul_0ki4PQkH00

Jurors have reached a unanimous verdict of guilty on eight counts of attempted murder in the trial of Devondre Phillips. Phillips was involved in the October 2021 mass shooting at the Truck Park in St. Paul.

Prosecutors said the 30-year old had just arrived from Las Vegas when he got into a gun fight with another man, killing one and injured 13 others who were all caught in the crossfire .

Phillips and the other alleged shooter, 34-year old Terry Brown Jr. of St. Paul were also injured. Brown is scheduled to go to trial in April.

The jury began deliberating Wednesday night and asked to review surveillance video of the shooting this morning.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher told WCCO that the night before the shooting, the crowd outside the Seventh Street Truck Park bar was larger than what's usually seen. As a result, he said he felt off about it.

"After years of seeing different crowds, we could tell there was some hostility in the crowd, there was some anti-police hostility, but we could read the hostility between people that were even standing outside," Fletcher said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Paul, MN
St. Paul police looking into city's third reported homicide of 2023
Saint Paul, MN16 hours ago
St. Paul Police release body cam footage of Saturday's fatal shooting
Saint Paul, MN7 hours ago
Police charge 18-year-old after chase, crash in St. Paul
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Most Popular
BCA releases more information regarding St. Paul officer-involved shooting death
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
A memorial at St. Paul's Harding High School for a young life lost; charges possible Tuesday against teen suspect
Saint Paul, MN3 days ago
Thinning Lake Minnetonka ice prompts warning from Hennepin County Sheriff
Minnetonka, MN1 day ago
Knife-wielding man shot and killed by St. Paul police after he threatened others
Saint Paul, MN5 days ago
Man doesn't show up for murder trial; BCA believes he's in Twin Cities armed with two guns
Windom, MN4 days ago
St. Paul business owner hopes to reconnect family to 1950s love letters on Valentine's Day
Saint Paul, MN3 days ago
State legislature to discuss bill looking to offer support for foster families
Minneapolis, MN4 days ago
2023 brings new challenges to what realtors say is a more normal Twin Cities real estate market
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy