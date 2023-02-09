Guilty verdict in the St. Paul Truck Park mass shooting

Jurors have reached a unanimous verdict of guilty on eight counts of attempted murder in the trial of Devondre Phillips. Phillips was involved in the October 2021 mass shooting at the Truck Park in St. Paul.

Prosecutors said the 30-year old had just arrived from Las Vegas when he got into a gun fight with another man, killing one and injured 13 others who were all caught in the crossfire .

Phillips and the other alleged shooter, 34-year old Terry Brown Jr. of St. Paul were also injured. Brown is scheduled to go to trial in April.

The jury began deliberating Wednesday night and asked to review surveillance video of the shooting this morning.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher told WCCO that the night before the shooting, the crowd outside the Seventh Street Truck Park bar was larger than what's usually seen. As a result, he said he felt off about it.

"After years of seeing different crowds, we could tell there was some hostility in the crowd, there was some anti-police hostility, but we could read the hostility between people that were even standing outside," Fletcher said.