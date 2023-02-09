Former Ohio State Buckeye Dimitrious Stanley dies at 48

According to NBC4i, Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. He was 48.

Raised in Worthington, Stanley played for the Buckeyes from 1993 to 1996, primarily as a receiver. He led OSU with 829 yards and eight touchdowns on 43 receptions during his last season before playing in the Arena Football League and the Canadian Football League.

Stanley’s death was reported on social media Thursday morning, including by the football coach at Thomas Worthington High School, Michael Picetti .

Stanley also ran for Columbus City Council in 2015, and he later worked as a consultant for a home health company and appeared on local television as a co-host before and after Ohio State football games.

