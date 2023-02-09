Florida Man Arrested By FDLE Agents For Sending Child Sexual Abuse Images Online

Alexander Brian Freehardt, 42 (FDLE)

A 42-year-old Florida man has been arrested for sending images of child sexual abuse over the internet.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents arrested Alexander Brian Freehardt, 42, of Navarre, on six counts of electronic transmission of child sexual abuse material, one count of promoting a sexual performance of a child, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, all felony charges.

According to investigators, the case began in January when the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip about an online user sharing child sexual abuse material on a peer-to-peer network.

Investigators determined that the user was sharing the material from outside of Okaloosa County and transferred the investigation to FDLE.

Through investigative techniques, FDLE agents were able to identify Freehardt as the sender of the child sexual abuse material.

Agents obtained and executed a search warrant at Freehardt’s residence on February 7 with the assistance of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Additional charges are possible pending further forensic review of seized devices.

Freehardt was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail on Tuesday. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Circuit.

