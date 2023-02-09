Dixie National Rodeo opens Thursday. Check out these young competitors

The 58th annual Dixie National Rodeo opens "Rodeo Days" Thursday at the Mississippi Fairgrounds in Jackson, and while most people are familiar with the Greatest Of All Time "Rodeo Days" events of bull riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling and team roping, these kids are GOATs of the rodeo — literally.

Cowboys and cowgirls, ages 7 to 21, competed earlier this week in the goat exhibition, showing their goats that weigh at least 50 pounds and are judged on weight, skin and hooves.

Michael Simpson, 8, of Mendenhall said he has been competing in the goat competition for two years, and the Dixie National Rodeo will be his fourth show.

"The best thing about this show to me is the goats and the free hot chocolate," Simpson said. "It usually takes us about two to three hours to prep the goats and milk about a gallon worth of milk."

As a part of the competition, goats are weighted based on breed.

Simpson said his favorite goat is Tulip, because of her soft brown and white coat.

"We milk our goats about two times per day not long after feeding them," Simpson said.

This year's competition, which ended Wednesday, consisted of competitors from Grenada, Hinds, Rankin, Neshoba, Covington, Copiah, Smith and Madison counties to name a few.

Mark Wolken of Mendenhall said the most important thing about coming to the goat show every year with his sons Owen, Paxton and Ayden is teaching them life values and responsibilities that can develop leadership skills through maintaining their family goats and traditions.

"Maintaining goats is hard work," Wolken said. "This competition is quite competitive, which is why we've been competing in it for the last 8 years. To keep the goats in stable condition, we exercise our goats twice a day with a healthy diet, which helps the milking process also."

Wolken said all of the family members contribute to their projects, but he wants his sons to learn from other children's experiences in the competition and apply that to their routine.

With techniques and skills honed over more than 8 years, Wolken teaches his sons how to sustain and train goats, which, he said, are not easy to train.

"Each goat has their personality and has to be cared for differently," Wolken said. "I don't have a favorite … all of them are special to me. I look forward to the day when my sons step up and take over the family traditions and start some of their own."

This year's Dixie National Rodeo also offers top-tier country music acts throughout the week.

