The Stockton Record

Stockton man charged with killing Stagg teen to get competency treatment at state hospital

By Ben Irwin, The Record,

8 days ago
A judge has ordered Stagg stabbing suspect Anthony Gray to be transferred to a state hospital where he will receive medication and mental competency training.

Prosecutors charged Gray, 53, with murder in San Joaquin County Court in the April 19 stabbing death of Stagg High School freshman Alycia Reynaga. She was 15.

In January, a judge ruled that Gray was unfit to stand trial. Gray on Thursday agreed in front of a judge to continue taking medication while at the state hospital receiving competency training to be able to effectively communicate with his attorney and potentially stand trial.

Gray's hospital transfer comes on a recommendation from San Joaquin County Behavioral Health Services.

Under California law, a person is considered incompetent to stand trial if they are unable to understand the case against them or help their lawyer with their defense due to mental illness or a developmental disability.

Officials said it is unclear what hospital Gray will be taken to until the transfer happens. The case is set to appear back in court April 10 to check on the status of Gray’s hospital transfer.

A 90-day report on Gray’s mental competency status will be heard in court May 22.

