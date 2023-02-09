Retired firefighters save mother and daughter when car plunges into pond in Port Orange

Lori Becker was stopped at a traffic light at Williamson Boulevard and Madeline Avenue Tuesday afternoon in Port Orange when a car suddenly crashed through the junction, over a sidewalk and into a retention pond.

"They were going fast, like a shooting bullet straight across," Becker recalled in a telephone interview Wednesday evening. "The black Camaro broke the intersection going north on Williamson Boulevard, then through a sidewalk and went airborne into a lake right in front of me."

Authorities said it's possible the driver of the car experienced a medical episode.

'I knew immediately there was a water rescue'

Twenty-five-years experience of being a fire paramedic kicked in. Becker, 62, a retired lieutenant paramedic from the Daytona Beach Fire Department, sprang into action.

She parked her car, jumped in the water and swam to the partially submerged car.

"It was not even a thought to me," Becker said. "I just could not not do something knowing people in the car could drown."

Becker got to the car and quickly realized the situation was dire.

"I see the driver having an active (medical emergency), and the passenger was screaming 'I can't swim, I can't swim,'" Becker recounted.

'She was frozen to the steering wheel'

Becker learned that the two women in the car were mother and daughter. The fight to save their lives was a desperate one and everything happened so fast, she said.

Becker tried unsuccessfully to unbuckle the driver's seatbelt that was under water. She then shouted to bystanders on the shore for someone to get a knife or scissors so she could cut the belt.

She then checked on the passenger, who already had the door open and coaxed her to unbuckle her seat belt and get the window's glass down.

As Becker returned to help the driver she saw a man with a knife wade into the water. The other rescuer Becker would later learn, was Robert Pflug, a retired fire chief from Suffolk County, Long Island.

"It was all so crazy," said Pflug, a Port Orange resident, on Thursday.

Pflug said he and his friend, Tom Weckerle, a volunteer firefighter from Long Island, were northbound on Williamson Boulevard on their way to the Daytona International Speedway when the crash occurred.

"We were sitting like three cars behind at the light at Williamson Boulevard and Madeline Avenue when the black Camaro flew past us on the left," Pflug recalled. "It made a right turn, hit a little Honda, went airborne and ended in the pond."

Pflug, who served 49 years as a firefighter and was chief for eight years, said he and Weckerle, instinctively stopped their vehicle and jumped in the pond.

"Tom and I, we didn't even look at each other," Pflug said. "You know, 'It was you go, I go.' At the car we saw the driver was having some medical issues."

Pflug's wife, Frances, who called 9-1-1, said it was just second nature for her husband and Weckerle to help people.

"It's just in them," she said.

"I'd rather jump into a burning building because that's my thing, but you know, someone needed our help, so my friend Tom and I did what we could do," Pflug said

Weckerle said he cut the shoulder strap holding down the driver. Becker unbuckled the belt from the driver's waist and tried to help her out of the car.

"She was frozen to the steering wheel," Becker remembered. "She would not let go."

Weckerle, a 50-year veteran firefighter volunteer, said he is just glad that his years of training came in handy on Tuesday while visiting Pflug in Port Orange.

"It could have been a real tragedy but it all worked out to be life-saving," Weckerle said in a telephone interview from New York on Thursday.

"It's how we grew up," Weckerle said. "Firefighters tend to run toward the fire when everybody else is running away from it and we do anything we can to save lives no matter what the situation."

Meanwhile, Pflug attended to the passenger, he said.

'All of a sudden the car went down'

As the three retired firefighters struggled to free the women from the car, the situation suddenly became more urgent as the vehicle began to sink.

"All of a sudden the car started to go down," Becker recalled.

The women were unbelted but the panic seemed to immobilize them, the veteran fire paramedic said.

"They were both screaming," Becker said. "It was a horrible situation."

The car sank.

Pflug said he reached for the passenger and pulled her out of the Camaro.

Becker found herself going under. The suction created by the sinking car dragged her down. At that moment, she saw the driver hanging on to Weckerle's leg. The driver then started to float. Becker felt like she was drowning but she helped push the woman upward and together with Weckerle rescued her from the sinking car.

"The whole car was under water," Becker said.

As the retired firefighters headed to shore, another couple, a husband and wife, swam toward them and helped Weckerle, who was struggling. The couple then assisted Becker, Pflug, and the women to the shore.

Becker said she is now trying to locate the husband and wife to thank them for helping save the lives of the women in the submerged car.

"It was very important that the husband and wife helped get us to shore," Becker said. "We were very tired."

Port Orange police Sgt. William Harrison said the accident that occurred around 2 p.m. is still under investigation. The incident for now is recorded as a single vehicle crash into a lake, he said. Harrison said there were no immediate details available on the occupants of the car, but that their identities will be included in a crash report not yet available.

However, after Becker thanked her helpers on Facebook and said she was glad the women in the car were alive, the driver of the car that sank in the retention pond, Dorene Campo, responded to Becker.

Women rescued from pond doing well, family member said

"I was the driver of the car and I want to say thank you to all of you that helped," Campo wrote in her comments to Becker's Facebook post. "I’m still in shock and very upset as you can understand. I don’t remember all of it but I do remember people helping and I wanted to reach out and say thank you."

Campo said the passenger in the car was her mother.

"I really really appreciate it and thank you for helping my mom as well. She was the other passenger," Campo wrote.

Campo, who according to her Facebook page is a personal fitness trainer, is a resident of Daytona Beach Shores.

Her husband, Mike Dovey, who answered the telephone at the business on Wednesday, said both women are recovering at home.

"Yes they are doing well," Dovey said. "We don't wish to make a comment."