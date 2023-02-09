Ole Miss Baseball Set for Nine National TV Appearances in 2023

The defending champions will play on national TV nine times this upcoming season.

OXFORD, Miss. -- With the 2023 college baseball season right around the corner, the Southeastern Conference released the schedule for its nationally televised games on Tuesday, and the Ole Miss Rebels will appear in nine of them.

The Rebels will be featured on the SEC network six times, ESPN2 once, and ESPNU twice this season. The majority of Ole Miss' national exposure will come in enemy territory, as the Rebels play in four national TV contests at home and five on the road.

The defending champions are set to make their 2023 national TV debut on Thursday, March 16, when the Rebels travel to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. The series opener will be televised on ESPNU and the series finale will be on SEC Network.

Ole Miss will then appear on SEC Network three Saturdays in a row, taking on the Texas A&M Aggies, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Mississippi State Bulldogs respectively.

The Rebels and Missouri Tigers will play on Thursday, May 4 on SEC Network before Ole Miss returns to Swayze Field to host the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday, May 11. ESPNU will air the series opener between Ole Miss and Auburn while SEC Network gets the finale.

