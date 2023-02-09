Large drug bust to impact flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into north central West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — A major drug bust in Wheeling should impact the flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg, according to federal prosecutors.

The alleged traffickers indicted this week were part of a network that served as “one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia,” a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia said.

Personne “Rico” McGhee

Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Mexico is accused of coordinating with Personne “Rico” McGhee, 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, and others to have drugs shipped from the U.S.-Mexico border to Ohio via tractor-trailer, while McGhee made large cash payments to people who flew from California to the Pittsburgh International Airport, picked up the money, and then promptly boarded outbound flights.

“Rico McGhee was the most notorious drug dealer in the region and Juan Magana was his primary supplier,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said in the release. “Due to the tremendous efforts of our investigators, one of the greatest sources of illicit drugs to West Virginia has been shut down.”

When McGhee was arrested in October 2022, agents recovered approximately 75 pounds of cocaine, 19 pounds of methamphetamine, and nearly 5 pounds of fentanyl from his home, according to prosecutors.

Six other people were indicted Tuesday in connection to the drug ring:

Christopher Jason Kirk, 42, of Tracy, CA

Justin Dwayne Martin, 34, of San Diego, CA

Andres Dominguez, 25, of San Diego, CA

Roger Allen Woods, II, 48, of Bellaire, OH

Zachary Tyler Menough, 31, of Shadyside, OH

Sherman L. Griffin, 45, of Martins Ferry, OH

Christopher Kirk Sherman Griffin

The following people had already been charged in connection to the drug ring, according to prosecutors:

Ronald Shaw, 51, of Wheeling, WV (Methamphetamine distribution);

Jaron Wells, 36, of Wheeling, WV (Fentanyl distribution);

Rocco Pandoli, 34, of Wheeling, WV (Cocaine distribution);

Ebony Miranda Webb, 34, of Wheeling (Cocaine distribution); and

Chellsie S. Boyer, 32, of Weirton (Methamphetamine distribution).

Ronald Shaw Jaron Wells

Eleven parcels of real estate, $295,038 in cash, five handguns, and three pieces of jewelry were also seized in addition to a dozen vehicles, including a Polaris Slingshot, a Mercedes G-Class 450, a Bentley Continental, a BMW 535, a Cadillac XTS, and a Freightliner motor home.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WBOY Crime Tracker

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.