Open in App
Wheeling, WV
See more from this location?
WBOY 12 News

Large drug bust to impact flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into north central West Virginia

By Alexandra Weaver,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIDZ7_0ki4JzW800

WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — A major drug bust in Wheeling should impact the flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg, according to federal prosecutors.

The alleged traffickers indicted this week were part of a network that served as “one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia,” a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVhdI_0ki4JzW800
Personne “Rico” McGhee

Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Mexico is accused of coordinating with Personne “Rico” McGhee, 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, and others to have drugs shipped from the U.S.-Mexico border to Ohio via tractor-trailer, while McGhee made large cash payments to people who flew from California to the Pittsburgh International Airport, picked up the money, and then promptly boarded outbound flights.

“Rico McGhee was the most notorious drug dealer in the region and Juan Magana was his primary supplier,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said in the release. “Due to the tremendous efforts of our investigators, one of the greatest sources of illicit drugs to West Virginia has been shut down.”

Dogs found in West Virginia home ‘covered inside and out with trash,’ pair charged

When McGhee was arrested in October 2022, agents recovered approximately 75 pounds of cocaine, 19 pounds of methamphetamine, and nearly 5 pounds of fentanyl from his home, according to prosecutors.

Six other people were indicted Tuesday in connection to the drug ring:

  • Christopher Jason Kirk, 42, of Tracy, CA
  • Justin Dwayne Martin, 34, of San Diego, CA
  • Andres Dominguez, 25, of San Diego, CA
  • Roger Allen Woods, II, 48, of Bellaire, OH
  • Zachary Tyler Menough, 31, of Shadyside, OH
  • Sherman L. Griffin, 45, of Martins Ferry, OH
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFgIb_0ki4JzW800
Christopher Kirk
Sherman Griffin

The following people had already been charged in connection to the drug ring, according to prosecutors:

  • Ronald Shaw, 51, of Wheeling, WV (Methamphetamine distribution);
  • Jaron Wells, 36, of Wheeling, WV (Fentanyl distribution);
  • Rocco Pandoli, 34, of Wheeling, WV (Cocaine distribution);
  • Ebony Miranda Webb, 34, of Wheeling (Cocaine distribution); and
  • Chellsie S. Boyer, 32, of Weirton (Methamphetamine distribution).
Ronald Shaw
Jaron Wells
Judge denies stay in West Virginia’s transgender sports case

Eleven parcels of real estate, $295,038 in cash, five handguns, and three pieces of jewelry were also seized in addition to a dozen vehicles, including a Polaris Slingshot, a Mercedes G-Class 450, a Bentley Continental, a BMW 535, a Cadillac XTS, and a Freightliner motor home.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Crime Tracker

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Clarksburg Water Board assures customers that water is safe
Clarksburg, WV8 hours ago
Ohio Guv Warns Chemical Plume Is Heading for West Virginia Town ‘Sometime Tomorrow’
Huntington, WV1 day ago
Dallas Acoff sentenced to 20 years in Federal prison
Wheeling, WV3 hours ago
1 dead, 1 transported following accident in Grafton
Grafton, WV8 hours ago
Local watersheds are not affected by Ohio train derailment
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
‘Norfolk Southern will pay for this’ Capito addresses Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
WVU addresses air and water concerns after train derailment
Morgantown, WV9 hours ago
Parts of West Virginia see warmest temperatures ever recorded in February
Clarksburg, WV1 day ago
Law firm files lawsuit over train derailment, compares chemical leak to ‘chemical warfare’
East Palestine, OH13 hours ago
Star City Sheetz officially reopened
Star City, WV1 day ago
Memorial foundation established to help officers with safety equipment and families in hardship
Bridgeport, WV3 hours ago
Two indicted on multiple drug related charges
Marietta, OH1 day ago
Medical examiner responds to crash in Salem
Salem, WV1 day ago
State of Emergency plan enacted in West Virginia after Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
UPDATE: Missing Steubenville teen found
Steubenville, OH1 day ago
Marion County man charged with stealing ‘several rifles’ from home
Fairmont, WV1 day ago
Wheeling man gets 16 years for cocaine trafficking
Wheeling, WV3 days ago
Pair arrested on Valentine’s Day for having drugs, gun near child in Elkins
Elkins, WV2 days ago
Boscov’s to open 50th store; first in West Virginia
Bridgeport, WV2 days ago
Wheeling man faces COVID fraud, drug distribution charges
Wheeling, WV4 days ago
Jerry Dove Nutrition opens bringing healthier options to Bridgeport
Bridgeport, WV3 hours ago
Fire reported near Morgantown elementary school
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Hancock County fire burns 10 acres into hillside
New Manchester, WV2 days ago
Weston welcomes new Chief of Police
Weston, WV3 hours ago
Ohio man arrested in Belmont County on drug charges
Jerusalem, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy