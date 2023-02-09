When Will ‘You’ Season 4 Part 2 Come On Netflix? ‘You’ Season 4 Episode Guide

Even though we’re in the fourth season of You , Sera Gamble’s twisted drama has never felt like a traditional series. In every season to date, we’ve watched Joe (Penn Badgley) start by trying out a new life for himself : a new love interest, a new city, a new phase of life. But by each season’s end, Joe’s story is wrapped in a nice little bow. This is all to say that You hasn’t played around much with cliffhangers — until now.

If you woke up and pressed play on this latest season, you were probably shocked to see that Season 4 ended on a life-or-death moment for Joe. But don’t worry; there are more episodes on the way. Here’s everything you need to know about You Season 4’s episode count as well as when you can expect You Season 4 Part 2.

Don’t let this first drop fool you. Altogether, there will be 10 episodes in this new season of You.

If you’ve already finished up all the episodes in Part 1, don’t worry. There are more on the way. You Season 4 Part 2 will premiere on Netflix Thursday, March 9. Just like in the first half of the season, Part 2 will be composed of five episodes.

As jarring as this division may be to You fans, it shouldn’t be too surprising to Netflix subscribers in general. Lately, the streaming giant has been dividing its biggest premieres into two parts. Ozark , Money Heist , and Firefly Lane all got the two-part treatment. Weirdly, think of this divide as a good thing. Netflix only divides up seasons of shows that are popular and performing well. If You falls into that category, that bodes well for a Season 5 renewal.

If you read the above paragraphs, you know that when You returns it won’t be Season 5, it’ll be Season 4 Part 2. But will there be a Season 5 of You on Netflix? It’s way too early to say, but if the show continues to be a hit, expect some news on that front about a month after You Season 4 Part 2 drops. As of now, no news is available on a Season 5 pickup.