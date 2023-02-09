Faith leaders must demand Tennessee to protect its citizens from bad policing | Opinion

John Daniels is a Milwaukee lawyer who is a former official with the Church of God in Christ.

The brutality of the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN is beyond anything that is remotely acceptable in civil society.

Unfortunately, we know that when it comes to dealing with the African American community, this tragic event, reprehensible as it is, is only symptomatic of the harsh culture and policing practices of law enforcement departments across America.

As one of the largest Pentecostal denomination in the United States, with a predominately African American membership, Church of God in Christ, COGIC, cannot stand idly by when the communities of its membership are facing such harsh daily realities and indignities. We must demand change, and, as Dr. King stated, “demand it now.”

What does this mean for COGIC in this moment?

COGIC cannot ignore the element of violence that we will expose our membership to if we continue with our planned return to Memphis for our annual convocations. Safety is critical. We must ask ourselves whether the convocation should be moved to a city where our members will not be subject to a serious threat of violence around every corner or traffic stop, or casual walk beyond the confines of the official convocation site.

We also must think fundamentally of what it will take for meaningful change to occur in the ways that Memphis and police departments around the country treat their black and brown citizens.

These are not easy questions. The answers will not come through mere words or protests. We must call upon all components of the City of Memphis — its government leaders, its business leaders, its religious leaders, its education leaders — to sit down with us and figure out solutions now.

To accomplish this goal, I am calling on the Tennessee General Assembly to create a commission, led by COGIC’s most important business and social impact leaders, to develop an appropriate response to the horrible juncture at which we find ourselves.

I am calling upon this esteemed commission, led by Cal Darden (or person of his stature) and other esteemed COGIC leaders, using the examples of courageous past COGIC leaders like former Presiding Bishops Louis Henry Ford and Charles Blake, to demand the direct involvement, in particular, of Tennessee’s business leaders in order to address the systemic issues that have been exposed.

Barring concrete action by the Tennessee business community to use its economic and political power to force substantive change, I call upon the commission to use COGIC’s economic power, including the purchasing power of its members, as well as its moral authority to stand up for its members and the communities in which they live.

I call upon the General Assembly to move promptly to take this action. The safety of our members requires that it act now! As Dr. King stated over 50 years ago, “History will have to record the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.”

It is indeed time for good people to stand up. As good people, COGIC must use its voice to call upon the good people within the ranks of Tennessee’s business and government leaders to acknowledge and move affirmatively - resolutely - to rid their city and State of this terrible stain on its character. The times require specific and tangible steps — nothing less.

