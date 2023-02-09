Lakeview's Minges Brook Elementary wins NFL PLAY 60 grand prize

BATTLE CREEK — The commitment to movement at Minges Brook Elementary is evident as soon as you walk through the school doors.

A trampoline, a walking path and bubble-filled tiles are just a few of the sensory stations that line the hallways, allowing students opportunities to take a breather from the classroom, move and reset before continuing their learning.

There's also a gymnasium, not to mention an incredible amount of enthusiasm among students surrounding physical activity that's now garnering national attention.

On Thursday, the American Heart Association announced Minges Brook as the grand prize winner of the NFL PLAY 60 Race to Super Bowl LVII, with students logging the most minutes of activity in the fitness tracking competition which took place Sept. 26-Oct. 26.

Students learned of the recognition while watching a live NFL Play 60 broadcast Thursday.

"I'm so excited for them," said Jessica Day, a teacher at Minges Brook who helped organize the competition. "They worked really hard and their parents worked hard at home logging their minutes and they just did a great job. It's exciting to be able to watch them see their name on the big screen."

Minges Brook initially received a $1,000 NFL Play 60 grant in January as the Detroit Lions local recipient in the competition. As the grant prize winner, the school will now receive an additional $1,000 to use toward physical activity equipment.

"Honestly I'm shocked, I'm shocked," Minges Brook Principal Heather Fausey said. "Jess Day worked so hard to promote it and get all of the families involved so I'm proud of them. ... It's great for the kids."

During the competition, classrooms and afterschool programs were able to track physical activity minutes as a group through the NFL PLAY 60 app. Students also had the ability to track their minutes at home. Those minutes of activity rolled up to a leaderboard, allowing participants to see rankings compared to other groups participating on behalf of their hometown NFL team.

Fausey said a portion of the grand funds will support the addition of a rock wall at the school as a new sensory station for students.

"The kids, they need so much more help and support than we have in the past with things going on at home and even going through COVID. ... We know they can’t be ready to learn if they’re not ready (with) how they’re feeling inside," Fausey said. "This is one thing that helps a lot of kids that struggle, to be successful."

Minges Brook students are also currently participating in the American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge, raising funds to support children with heart disease. Former gym teacher Tim Katz introduced the challenge at the school, with students raising more than $6,500 last year in support of the cause.

Students are currently more than halfway to meeting their $7,000 goal for this year's competition. The challenge runs through Feb. 17.

"Our whole school, we like to do fun stuff like this together. It promotes community," Day said. "We’re like a family."

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com