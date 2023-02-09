High wind warning issued for Columbus, damaging winds possible

A high wind warning has been issued for Columbus and the surrounding area, and the National Weather Service says winds will be strong enough to bring down trees and power lines.

The warning will be in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

With gusts up to 60 mph possible, wind strength is expected to intensify through the afternoon, with the strongest winds occurring through 6 p.m., the weather service said.

The service also said widespread power outages are possible and travel may be difficult. Avoid forested areas and, if possible, avoid windows during the wind storm, the governmental agency said.

