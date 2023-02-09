Donald Trump Regains Access To His Facebook And Instagram Accounts: Reports

Meta has restored former President Donald Trump’s access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts after a roughly two-year suspension, according to multiple reports .

The decision allows him to broadcast his views and promote his 2024 election bid to millions of followers.

The company said in late January that it would reinstate his accounts “in the coming weeks.”

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Jan. 7, 2021 , that his company would block Trump from posting after the then-president encouraged his followers to mount an assault on the U.S. Capitol over baseless lies about the 2020 election.

Meta did not respond to a request for comment about restoring his accounts on Thursday.

Trump was also kicked off Twitter, but was invited back in November after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the platform.

The former president so far has not opted to use his restored Twitter account, however. Instead, he has stuck with Truth Social, the Twitter knockoff he launched last year.

The last posts Trump made on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter date back to Jan. 6, 2021, as his supporters mobbed Capitol Hill and left several people dead in their wake. But he retains millions of followers across all of his accounts.

Over on Truth Social, he has refused to let go of the idea that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him, despite a lack of evidence, and uses the platform to make grandiose claims and share fan art of himself.